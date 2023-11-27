Elizabeth Hurley, 58, showcases her incredible body in red micro bikini during lavish spa holiday

Elizabeth Hurley recently captivated her Instagram followers with a tantalizing video showcasing her time at Thailand's luxurious Chiva-Som spa in Hua Hin.

At 58, Elizabeth's appearance in a striking red bikini from her own Elizabeth Hurley Beachwear Collection left fans in awe of her timeless beauty and toned physique.

In the video, Elizabeth is seen gracefully swimming in an indoor pool, her long, wet tresses flowing behind her.

She effortlessly glides underwater, then surfaces, pushing her dark locks out of her face before lifting herself onto the pool's edge.

The camera captures her climbing the pool steps and glancing over her shoulder with a radiant smile, highlighting her enviable toned abs and slender arms. See the video below:

Captioning her post, Elizabeth expressed her reluctance to leave the idyllic spa, writing, "Parting is such sweet sorrow, glorious Chiva Som. we’ll be back." This Thailand getaway follows her recent holiday in Ibiza, where she relished the Mediterranean sun and company of close friends.

During her Ibiza trip, Elizabeth shared another Instagram video, this time in a stunning turquoise bikini, twinning with a friend who donned a similarly colored swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The duo, both sporting chic sunglasses, struck playful poses, giving Elizabeth's nearly three million followers a glimpse into their close bond. Her dog even made a cameo, adding to the lightheartedness of their holiday escapades.

The post, accompanied by Madonna's "Holiday," was captioned with a nod to their aqua-themed attire and the joys of holidaying.

Elizabeth, known for her role in "Austin Powers," has openly shared her secrets to maintaining such a youthful glow and fit body.

She attributes her radiant skin to diligent moisturizing, telling Woman & Home in 2018, "I’ll moisturise my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face, and it instantly makes you glow."

This meticulous skincare routine, combined with sufficient sleep, moderate alcohol consumption, staying hydrated, and a balanced diet, forms the cornerstone of her age-defying regimen.

