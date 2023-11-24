Ronan Keating's wife Storm stuns in leg-lengthening mini-skirt for romantic getaway with husband

Ronan Keating and wife Storm have jetted off to India to enjoy a late-year vacation, and escape the chilly weather back at home, and Storm proved that she had a holiday wardrobe to be envious of.

As they enjoyed their trip to Jaipur, Ronan captured his wife as she prepared to enter what appeared to be a marketplace and the model made sure to stun with her ensemble. Storm was able to enjoy the warm weather in the Indian city as she wowed in a frilly pink number with matching skirt. The outfit carried a bold floral pattern.

Storm had a huge smile as she posed for her husband's photo, and the snap showed off her beautifully toned legs as she styled out her leg-lengthening mini-skirt. She completed her ensemble with a pair of sandals and had her stunning blonde hair swept back.

The pair's trip away comes shortly after Storm was able to celebrate becoming a British citizen. The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share the joyous news and she looked so smart for the ceremony, wearing a grey tweed jacket and smart black trousers.

© Instagram Storm looked amazing in the fashionable ensemble

In a photo shared by her close friend, Stefania Aleksander, Storm revealed that Ronan's oldest children, Jack, Missy and Ali had all joined the model as well for the joyous occasions. Storm's own children, Cooper, six, and Coco, three, were at home during the event.

The clip also revealed a small party that Storm held after the event, which included both British and Australian flags and a red cake that said: "You're a pomausie," a play on Australian and the term 'pommie'.

© Instagram Storm recently celebrated becoming a British citizen

In a happy caption, the 41-year-old said: "After living in England for 11 years and bearing two British babies, I have pledged my allegiance to the King and can now proudly call myself officially a #britishcitizen. Unofficially of course, a huge piece of my heart is Irish too."

The star soon found herself inundated with support from her fans, as one enthused: "Many congratulations please don't lose that gorgeous accent though," while a second said: "Woo woo proud to be British."

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock The pair married in 2015

A third added: "Congratulations! I'm a Pomaussie too," while a fourth joked: "Welcome to the mad house," and a fifth posted: "Aww congratulations- we’re glad to have you."

Ronan and Storm first met back in 2011 on the Australian version of the X Factor, and their relationship is still going strong. In an interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the Irish singer revealed that he and his wife still leave little notes for one another around the house.

© Instagram The couple share two children together

Ronan recalled when Storm was living in Australia at the start of their relationship, they would send each other tracks that reminded them of heartwarming moments from special days they spent together.

The star explained: "When we were first dating, we'd send each other songs [which remind us] of little moments we spent together because she was in Australia and I was in Ireland. Romance is very important to both of us."