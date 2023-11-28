Kim Kardashian gives glimpse inside massive closet wearing favorite Skims bra in new video

Kim Kardashian recently shared her favorite Skims pieces in a new video, offering fans an exclusive peek into her vast closet within her $70 million mansion.

The 43-year-old star, known for her influence in the fashion industry, appeared in a promotional video on Skims' Instagram page, showcasing her preferred everyday attire from her popular brand.

In the clip, Kim was dressed in a casual yet chic ensemble featuring a gray triangle bra, perfectly paired with matching sweatpants and Jordan brand sneakers.

Her hair was styled in a high ponytail, complementing her light glam makeup look. "This triangle bra is my absolute fave," Kim enthusiastically shared with her followers.

"I wear this every single day." The setting of the video, Kim's massive closet, was a fashion enthusiast's dream, with rows of clothing and an extensive collection of shoes in the background.

© Instagram Kim shares glimpse inside her vast closet

Skims utilized the video to highlight their Bi-Annual Sale, captioning the post: "Blink and it'll be too late! The SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale ends tonight. @KimKardashian wears the Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette, size S, in Light Heather Grey."

This glimpse into Kim's preferred daily wear and her vast wardrobe collection isn't the first time the mother of four has invited fans into her luxurious home.

Kim Kardashian shares a peek at her $70 million home's insane Christmas transformation

In another instance, Kim took to TikTok to share a light-hearted video of her dancing with her 10-year-old daughter, North West. The video, captioned "Happy Thanksgiving," featured the duo dancing to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and Soulja Boy's "Crank That."

Kim flaunted her fit figure in a black bra and leggings, highlighting her notably slim waist and toned arms. North joined in the fun, wearing a baggy T-shirt and Hello Kitty shorts.

Kim shares her favorite SKIMS bra

For the second part of the video, the duo switched to more formal attire to celebrate Thanksgiving. Kim looked stunning in a white dress, accessorized with striking diamond jewelry, while North opted for a chic, loose-fitting white blazer and trousers.

Fans have also recently buzzed about Kim's appearance in a series of photos where she donned a curve-hugging Balenciaga gown.

Kim Kardashian describes her home as a 'minimal monastery'

The mermaid-style, turtleneck dress, featuring nude fabric with a black floral lace overlay, accentuated her famous curves. Despite her glamorous look, fans were more intrigued by Kim's seemingly taller stature in the photos.

One Reddit user commented, "You cannot convince me she isn't standing on a stool with her shoes just placed on the floor in the second picture."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.