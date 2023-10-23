Shania Twain is a total goddess in tiny leotard – fresh pictures

Shania Twain, 58, has put on another age-defying display while performing her Queen of Me tour at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada, sporting a tiny black leotard and platform heels!

The You're Still The One singer showcased her seemingly never-ending legs in the daring ensemble which was comprised of a sheer leotard with a train, layered with a camouflage waistcoat. The star embellished the look with multiple gold chains around her neck and spotty fishnet tights.

The star's makeup was bright and bold for the occasion with a pop of pink lip color and dramatic winged eyeliner.

Shania's performance was energetic, and she was seen kicking her envy-inducing legs around as she belted out her hits and at one point she climbed onto a motorbike on stage.

It was another leotard look that Shania sported for an appearance in Buffalo, New York.

Shania a stunning photo of her smiling ear-to-ear at the camera while on stage, wearing a white button-down blouse with her sweet pup's face painted on it, paired with rhinestone-bedecked black underwear, fishnet tights, and a hot pink tulle train.

Explaining her outfit, the star said: "I took inspiration from some of my favorite female punk rockers for my show outfit – @benatargiraldo, @blondieofficial, @heartofficial… edgy femininity."

She continued: "I just love the contrast of the pink tutu against the boots!" noting: "Plus jumping around onstage is much easier in docs than heels!!"

"That's such a fun outfit!" concluded fans, and we can't help but agree.

Shania rocks the stage with oodles of body confidence, but she admits that has something that has come with age.

Speaking with the New York Post, the singer explained: "Well, I'm the opposite from being an exhibitionist," before admitting: "But I like to feel sexy."

She continued: "I like to enjoy my body more now than ever," adding: "I used to hate my body. So when my body was young and, I guess, maybe one wouldn't be afraid of exhibiting it, I was hiding it a lot.

"I need to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day. I'm perfectly the way I should be. This is the way I should be at my age. I'm fine with it. And I'm not afraid of it anymore. It's all good."

Shania is a LGBTQ+ icon and her hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" was inspired by drag queens.

"When I was in my late teens, I was sharing an apartment with friends," the Canadian star said. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, we would all go to the gay bars together." And that was when she felt safe to embrace her body. "I could shake my body around and feel good about being female, and it was liberating. I wasn't self-conscious about it."