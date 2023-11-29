Heidi Klum, 50 and mini-me daughter Leni, 19 set pulses racing in latest lingerie campaign

In the latest Intimissimi campaign, supermodel Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni once again captivated audiences with their festive spirit, donning lingerie for the Italian brand's newest photoshoot.

This appearance marks six months since the duo initially sparked controversy as brand ambassadors, facing mixed reactions from the public.

At 50, Heidi exuded confidence and elegance, showcasing her stunning figure in a scarlet ensemble that highlighted her enviable physique.

She was dressed in a striking red bra and matching ribbon underwear, clutching a festively wrapped parcel. Her hair fell in gentle waves, perfectly complementing her smoky eye makeup. See the video below.

Nineteen-year-old Leni, mirroring her mother's charisma, displayed her own model prowess in a sheer bra, embracing Heidi in a warm hug.

However, their previous collaboration in May had stirred a debate among fans. Some expressed discomfort with the concept of a mother and daughter posing together in intimate apparel.

"First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: 'my mom should be here!'", one fan sarcastically remarked, while another added, "I know, kind of gross."

Criticism also came from those who found it inappropriate to showcase a mother-daughter duo in such a manner.

"Somehow it's weird to see mother and daughter in underwear. I mean, how many were photographed like this with their mother," a follower commented. Another simply stated, "It just looks weird."

In contrast, several fans applauded the campaign, praising Heidi and Leni as 'beautiful' and celebrating them as a 'gorgeous family'. Intimissimi, known for its exquisite bras, briefs, lingerie, vests, and pajamas, has become a renowned name in the world of intimate apparel since its inception in 1996.

The brand's collaboration with high-profile figures like Jennifer Lopez has further cemented its status in the fashion industry.

Recently, Leni was spotted confidently embracing her role as a model, effortlessly posing in black lingerie with her blonde hair cascading down her shoulders. Both Heidi and Leni also made a striking appearance at the Intimissimi Dinner at Berlin's Bode Museum in Germany last week.

Heidi turned heads in a vibrant fuchsia mini dress with a high collar and floral print, while Leni opted for a bold black sheer bodysuit.

The event was also graced by Heidi's mother Erda, who exuded elegance in a black blazer, leopard print top, and a chic silver necklace.

Leni, who is making a name for herself in the modeling world, is the daughter of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. However, she was later adopted by Heidi's ex-husband, musician Seal, in December 2009 when she was five years old.

