Olivia Rodrigo shares waterfall bikini photos from paradise vacation

Following the smash success of her new single Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo is treating herself to a well-deserved vacation in Maui.

The 20-year-old singer treated fans to a glimpse at her fun-filled break with friends in the tropical Hawaiian paradise, sharing a "vacay dump" of the trip's highlights on her Instagram account. And her fans' favorite photo by far? Makeup-free Olivia rocking a white bikini top as she tucked into a giant plate of chicken tenders and fries by the pool.

The comments were filled with song-related puns, including, "Hawaii looks good 4 U," and "POV you don’t only come out at night".

Countless others revealed their obsession with her holiday diet, joking: "Oh to eat chicken tenders with Olivia Rodrigo," and, "chicken tenders at the pool ur just like me fr".

Olivia showcased her natural beauty in the image in question, revealing her radiant complexion by forgoing any makeup and wearing her brunette hair slicked back into a tight bun.

© Instagram Olivia Rodrigo was looking fresh-faced and happy in her Maui holiday snaps

Other photos showed Olivia and her close pal Madison Hu enjoying a peaceful dip in a river with a waterfall cascading down behind them.

In yet another image, the Good 4 U hitmaker sported a black crop top, high-rise denim shorts, and sneakers as she prepared to go on a hike.

© Instagram Olivia has been living her best life on the island of Maui with friends

We love seeing Olivia in her element, looking happy and natural. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her second album, GUTS, which is due to drop on September 8.

Teasing the news on her socials, she wrote: " My sophomore album GUTS comes out September 8th. I am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! You can presave it now! Xoxoxoxo."

© Instagram Olivia is taking a well deserved break following the release of her new single Vampire

In a statement about GUTS, the singer shared: "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

© Instagram Olivia looked hike-ready in a crop top and shorts in another vacation photo

Olivia first gained notoriety with a pre-teen following thanks to her roles in Disney Channel shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Her debut album, SOUR, made her an international superstar and earned her comparisons to Taylor Swift, Paramore's Hayley Williams, and Avril Lavigne, all of whom she cites as musical inspirations.

© Instagram Olivia is gearing up for the release of her second album GUTS

Following her debut single drivers license going viral on TikTok, the star's career went stratospheric, and she now boasts three Grammy Awards to her name.