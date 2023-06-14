Jennifer Hudson poses in ab-baring look reflecting on emotional milestone

Jennifer Hudson made history with her win at the Tony Awards on June 12 last year, picking up a trophy as one of the producers of the Best Musical winning show A Strange Loop.

The award made her the youngest woman and second African-African woman (after Whoopi Goldberg) to achieve the coveted "EGOT" status, having won all of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

On Monday, the singer, 41, took to social media to look back on her big win with a dazzling new look for a sun-soaked boomerang clip, soundtracked to her own song, "Don't Look Down."

She wore a fuchsia-hued cropped jacket which bore the word "EGOT" on its back in crystal embellishments and her name, "JHud," on the front.

Pairing the jacket with light wash jeans and her fresh new pixie cut, she used the video to bask in the glow of her achievement, exactly a year on and right after this year's Tony Awards.

"A year ago today , I became the 17th EGOT!! There are no limits to what God can do! It's a year later and I'm still 17," she gushed in her caption.

Fans took to the comments section to praise her for the achievement, particularly repeating the phrase "No limits!" with some leaving comments like: "Beautiful lady, congratulations, love ya shirt and love you more Jennifer," and: "Oh this is my jam for today!!! No limits to His power!! I looove that jacket!!!"

© Getty Images Jennifer won the Tony Award for Best Musical last year as a producer on A Strange Loop

Jennifer became the 17th inductee into the famed EGOT club last year with her Tony win, joining the ranks of Whoopi, Audrey Hepburn, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Rita Moreno, to name a few.

The former American Idol contestant won her first of the four trophies in 2007, the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Dreamgirls.

© Getty Images Jennifer began her EGOT journey with her 2007 Oscar win

She followed that up with a Grammy win in 2008 in Best R&B Album for her debut self-titled record (she has since won another Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album as well).

In 2021, she picked up her first Daytime Emmy as a producer on the 2020 short film Baba Yaga (in the Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program category), although the first season of her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, is also nominated in six categories at this year's ceremony, including one for her as a producer.

© Instagram The FOX talk show celebrated six Emmy nods for its inaugural season

The nods for her own show proved to be extremely special to the mom-of-one, who took to Instagram shortly after they were announced to write: "Hold the line!!!! @jenniferhudsonshow is Emmy nominated!!!

"I am so proud of my beautiful Jhud Show family and what we accomplished together in Season 1! Congratulations to each and every one of you!! I am sitting here just taking this moment in, and I hope you all can do the same. You deserve it! I am soo grateful!"

© Getty Images Viola Davis became the latest EGOT winner at this year's Grammy Awards

Not long after Jennifer's Tony win, though, she was joined by friend and fellow actress Viola Davis, who picked up a Grammy win in 2023, the last prize she needed to achieve EGOT status herself.