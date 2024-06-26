Jennifer Hudson lounges in a bikini top in new glimpse of tropical vacation

Jennifer Hudson is making the best of some time off her talk show for the summer, celebrating her childhood best friend Walter Williams' birthday.

In honor of his big day, a group of friends took off to Los Cabos, Mexico for a belated birthday trip, and it looks like wherever the star goes, the music follows.

The singer and actress, 42, took to Instagram with a peek at a night out on their trip at Mexican hotspot Funky Geisha Los Cabos, where they were treated to live music.

Jennifer swayed to the electrifying live performer's voice as she belted Sade's "Smooth Operator," and in the clip, she was dressed for the weather, styling her hair into braids and opting for a white bikini top with a matching jacket.

The Jennifer Hudson Show host couldn't help quietly singing along as well, and captioned her post: "Living my best life. U can always find me by the music! I'm so content. Thank u to @kassaneth for sharing your gift!"

Fans loved seeing Jennifer always embracing her music, leaving comments like: "Imagine being at a restaurant performing and Jennifer Hudson comes in. I don't think I would be brave enough to sing in front of her," and: "You are the music and it will always just gravitate to you!!" as well as: "Tooooo adorable. You're so down to earth Jen."

In a previous clip, Jennifer showed that the group also explored more of the region's desert areas, with the Oscar-winning actress even befriending a camel in the process. "We made some new friends while we were there too!" she joked.

© Chris Millard The talk show host is enjoying the summer months with a few days away from filming

The EGOT winner came back home over the week, though, to some mixed reception from her gray family sphinx cat Macavity, especially when a friend's pet was introduced to the equation. The talk show host lives primarily in Chicago with her teen son David Daniel Otunga Jr., 14.

Jennifer posted a hilarious snippet of her pet glaring at her and refusing to allow her to leave, as she kept repeating: "Macavity, let me out!" She revealed then that her cat was annoyed by the fact that a friend's dog had come over for a playdate and ended up inadvertently soiling his litter box.

© Getty Images Jennifer was in Los Cabos, Mexico celebrating her childhood best friend's birthday

"Done upset my damn Cat!" she joked. "Yall, This is what happens when another animal (dog) comes to your house to visit for a playdate and then decides to pee in your cat's cat litter!

"Macavity wasn't having it. He said what u not gone do is……. Up until then they were playing fine. Now why would you do that!!!" she exasperatedly penned, although her fans found the exchange downright comedic.

"See this is why I don't like cats! Let me out?! Nah get out!" one quipped, with another adding: "MaCavity said play with someone else. I'm not the two or the one," and a third also writing: "Nope, I will never have an animal that I'm afraid of! No Ma'am!!"