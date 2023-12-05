Kelly Clarkson wows with waist-cinching snakeskin skirt that leaves fans in awe – photos

It has only been just shy of two months since Kelly Clarkson made her move to New York City official when she premiered season five of her eponymous talk show from her new studios Rockefeller Plaza, but she has quickly adapted to the city.

That starts first and foremost with her style, which has seen a departure from her previously frequented Californian breezy maxi dresses to much more edgier looks perfectly suitable for the concrete jungle.

Now, as the former The Voice coach prepares to experience her first winter living full time in New York City, she is certainly not letting the increasingly cold temperatures put a damper on her edgy city style.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson relives an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while filming a music video

Kelly proved as much for the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show on December 5, which featured guests Mario Lopez, Shane McAnally, and the cast of Broadway hit Shucked.

For the Tuesday episode, Kelly left her fans stunned with her chic outfit of choice: a black fitted turtleneck paired with a striking, figure-hugging leather skirt with a snakeskin print that just brushed the top of her impressively high chunky black platforms.

Leaving the very deserved focus on the skirt, the "Since U Been Gone" singer simply accessorized with a sleek black belt, thin hoop earrings, plus neutral make-up and a tousled ponytail perfectly accentuating her latest hair transformation, bangs.

© Getty Kelly's skirt was the star of the show

As soon as previews from the episode were shared on the show's official Instagram page, Kelly's fans did not hesitate to flood the comments section under the posts with compliments for her look.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson to receive over $2M back from ex Brandon Blackstock after latest legal dispute – what he did

MORE: Kelly Clarkson turns heads in figure-hugging leather look during latest star-studded episode of talk show

"Kelly LOOKS A-MA-ZING!!!" one fan appropriately wrote, as others followed suit with: "Kelly you look amazing! Congrats on your hard work! Happy for you!" and: "Kelly! You look stunning," as well as: "Great outfit!!!!!" plus another one of her fans added: "Your look today is STUNNING."

© Getty Fans had nothing but compliments for the singer

Last month, Kelly briefly addressed her recent weight loss while on her show, in conversation with fellow NBC mainstay and Today Show host Jenna Bush Hager, along with her twin sister Barbara Bush Pierce.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson switches up her look again only days after transformation that got fans talking

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when Jenna claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, prompting Kelly to joke she's had "many stages."

© Getty Kelly topped off her look with impressively tall platform heels

Later on, when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host lamented that she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!" though she quickly added "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!"

Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.