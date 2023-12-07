Kate Beckinsale proved she could pull off a bold new look on Thursday when she shared photos from her latest shoot - and you should see her hair.

The Serendipity star dazzled in a red power suit and sky-high heels as she posed up a storm before a big event.

Kate's long brunette locks had been replaced with a wavy, blonde bob and fans loved her hairdo.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale wows in daring birthday suit

"Lovely intimate dinner dinner for #gheradofelloni, Creative Director of @rogervivier, hosted by @laurabrown99 and @kiernanshipka," she wrote. "Two girls nights in a row lucky me."

Her social media followers commented: "Omg! Blond looks so good on you," and, "You look absolutely sensational," while a third quipped: "Kate you looks so beautiful."

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale rocked blonde hair

Kate is no stranger to head-turning looks and regularly delights with her edgy appearance.

Recently, she also addressed reports she's undergone plastic surgery after she caused confusion with a painful photo of herself bandaged in a wheelchair.

© Instagram/Kate Beckinsale Kate recently stunned fans with photo in a wheelchair following dental surgery

Kate had endured dental surgery, but some fans thought she had gone under the knife.

One reacted to the photo by writing: "You don’t need work done to your face. This is a bad example to young girls growing up saying you can’t age gracefully.

"She was quickly defended by other fans who pointed out she had dental work, not plastic surgery and Kate couldn't help but comment too.

© Getty Images Kate usually sports long brown hair

"PSA to all young women do not get your wisdom teeth removed because this [expletive] doesn’t like it," she wrote. "I’m sorry for setting a bad example and not just letting myself get an infection, not treat it, get sepsis and die. Because that’s what a good example setting woman would do."

She was previously quizzed on getting work done on her face and Kate responded with a defiant answer.

© Getty Kate always manages to look radiant

"I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox," she wrote as she reacted to more questions about her appearance. "I’m not lying and I don't have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done."

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kate as Barbarella for Halloween

Kate is embracing her age and celebrated turning 50 earlier this year. At the time, she said she saw getting older as a blessing and wrote on social media: “I tell you what. Getting old is [expletive] great.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me).”

