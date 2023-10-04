Kate Beckinsale is stunning in daring sheer dress and tights

Kate Beckinsale has one of the best fashion senses out there, and she stunned during the week as she headed out to a local bar in one of her most risque outfits to date.

As you can see in the clip below, Kate joined other customers in getting up on stage and singing and dancing along as a local band performed Journey's iconic 1981 hit, 'Don't Stop Believin''. For her time out, Kate had decided to opt for a teal sheer gown with tulle that covered up her black undergarments. Finishing off her outfit she also wore a pair of see-through tights.

The star had plenty of accessories for her time in the spotlight, rocking a choker necklace alongside a pair of drop earrings that jangled as she grooved around.

The 50-year-old had headed out with a group of friends and they weren't to be outdone in the fashion department, with one wearing an all-black outfit, while a second shimmied in a sparkly silver shirt and mini-skirt.

Kate's latest show-stopping outfit comes shortly after the Hollywood star descended on the 2023 Zodiac Ball in Los Angeles, in the most daring outfit of all time, pairing a bridal-inspired lacy bodysuit with towering Perspex heels and most surprisingly of all, a floor-length veil that cascaded from a wide-brimmed hat.

The somewhat bizarre ensemble was created by Tony Ward Couture and surely turned heads at the ball Kate was attending. The 50-year-old has been favouring sheer outfits in recent months, often opting to wear see-through ensembles for special occasions.

Last week she wore an entirely sheer bodysuit adorned with flower embellishments with just a pair of underwear underneath, while days before she wore a mini dress with a net overlay that cascaded to the floor.

Kate's devoted fans always lap up her looks, with comments flooding in on her revealing outfits. "We are not worthy!" one said, while another commented: "Still killing it!"

This look followed a series of statuesque photos she posted of herself posing in swimwear, with her followers posting endless praise on the impressive photos. "You look great. Haven't changed in 20 years," one said, while another commented: "Still the most beautiful woman in the world."

