Michelle Obama rocks leather, high ponytail and 'sultry' makeup for special appearance

Michelle Obama proved she's the First Lady of fashion on Thursday night when she attended the screening of the American Symphony in Louisiana, appearing to have a ball on the red carpet.

The 59-year-old pulled out all the stops in the style stakes, donning a dark leather jacket and a leather cami top with a flattering waist belt. She piled her hair on top of her head in a high ponytail that even Ariana Grande would envy, adding statement-making hoop earrings to complete the look.

The high ponytail is a new look for Michelle, who normally wears her hair in a lower style. We love the confidence that comes from opting to wear her hair in a statement style – perhaps this marks a new era for her?

© Getty Michelle Obama looked glowing and healthy on the red carpet

Michelle's makeup was an on-trend choice too, with Barack Obama's wife opting to try out the espresso makeup trend, which makeup and skincare brand Beauty Pie has highlighted as set to be one of 2024's biggest beauty trends.

"Espresso makeup is all about deep, rich browns to bring a bit of sultry glam to our makeup look," Beauty Pie says. "Think brown smokey eyes, with softer brown mascara and a deep lip liner to channel your inner Emily Ratajkowski. The key is choosing the right shade of brown for you to make it work."

Michelle certainly knows which shades work for her, with the former First Lady rocking an ultra-glossy lip look, super fluttery lashes and radiant, glowing skin.

The mother-of-two always looks glowing fresh, but recently shared she's taking more care of herself than before due to menopause.

© Getty Michelle's makeup was on-trend for 2024

"I never used to weigh myself. I'm not trying to stick to numbers, but when you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," she told People in August.

DISCOVER: Sasha Obama's new life in LA revealed as she faces exciting future

Michelle also revealed that she began hormone replacement therapy and counts herself "blessed".&

© Getty Michelle Obama takes care of herself

"I think my skin still feels healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things that I have to count my blessings for," she added.

We certainly agree – Michelle is looking as fabulous and healthy as ever, with clear skin and glossy hair!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub