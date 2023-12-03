Nicole Kidman wows in a waist-cinching avant garde structured coat dress and slick hair

Nicole Kidman was one of the many A-listers to descend upon South Windsor Boulevard in Los Angeles, California for the Balenciaga Fall 2024 show.

The 56-year-old actress was joined by the likes of Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, and Samara Weaving for a show that highlighted the brand's athleisure wear alongside some of their couture pieces.

The show quickly created viral moments when Cardi B emerged as a show-stopper down the runway across the Hollywood sign in an opulent blue feathered dress, although Nicole was one of the many attendees who shined in the spotlight as well.

She was dressed in a more avant garde style from the brand, highlighting her statuesque frame in a tightly structured black velvet coat dress that featured buttons running down the seams.

The huge shoulders of the dress stuck out to create an open shielding neckline that exposed Nicole's bare shoulders underneath. Oversized on top, the dress cinched in at the waist and tapered down to her legs.

Nicole accessorized with matching gloves, black mesh tights and coordinating high heels, a pair of black sunglasses, a clutch to match, and her honey blonde hair styled into a slick 'do.

© Getty Images Nicole attended the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

The Oscar-winning star shared photos from her outing on Instagram, to which fans left responses like: "These photos are gorgeous, YOU are gorgeous, Nicole," and: "Queen Kidman."

A third also gushed: "Is this ALLOWED omg!!!" with a fourth adding: "Wow! Gorgeous and sophisticated!!!"

Over the past month, the Big Little Lies star has embraced more and more black with her red carpet outings, opting to showcase a touch of timeless glamor and elegance with her styling.

Most recently, Nicole attended the Planet Omega Exhibition Opening Party in New York City on November 9, going for another Balenciaga black dress that felt more classic.

Her black velvet evening dress with a bardot neckline exposed her shoulders and featured a delicate bow detailing at the neckline before extending down the cinched waist to a trailing skirt.

The slit in the skirt allowed for Nicole to pick it up and sweep across the carpet, exposing her toned legs underneath in sheer black stockings, styling with pointed toe black kitten heels and her hair in a sleek ponytail.

© Getty Images Nicole at the Planet Omega launch event

The day before, however, she was cutting a different figure on the carpet in Nashville, Tennessee at the 57th Annual CMA Awards beside her husband Keith Urban.

For that event, Nicole once again opted for an elegant black dress, this time a floor-length gown that featured a more simplistic plunging neckline. However, it featured a twist in the form of the segregated top and skirt that was connected using a silver, metallic triangle that exposed plenty of skin.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith at the 2023 CMA Awards

Nicole wore her hair straight and simple, styling with a choker necklace and heaps of jewelry accent pieces while engaging in some PDA with her husband on the carpet.

