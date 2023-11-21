Gwen Stefani channels grungy glam in mini skirt and knee-high boots

Gwen Stefani is known for rocking some killer looks on the set of The Voice. Her latest look is no different as she takes to the stage alongside her fellow coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend.

The No Doubt singer, 54, was seen on the NBC set wearing a super short black mini skirt which she paired with a cropped denim jacket and a slinky black top.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani rocks grungy glam on The Voice

The star of the show has to be the incredible black knee-high boots Gwen wore that were made from a patent material that scrunched from the ankle up. To add to the showbiz quality, the 'Don't Speak' singer wore a pair of sheer black stockings adorned with a black star print.

Gwen's hair styling was an unusual move for her. She has become known for sweeping her iconic platinum blonde locks into a slick high ponytail, but not today. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer wore her hair in a softer down-do in waves that Princess Kate would be proud of.

We love to keep tabs on Gwen's The Voice looks as she has always mixes eccentricity with glamour. She took to Instagram earlier this week to share clips alongside husband and country music star Blake Shelton wearing a camouflage ensemble comprised of distressed black denim shorts, a form-fitting black top with an oversized camouflage jacket, and a pair of knee-high camouflage boots.

When not rocking a statement look on the hit NBC show, Gwen is seen on stage looking glamorous much like the outfit she chose when she sang at the APEC 2023, otherwise known as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, which aims to promote free trade across the Asia-Pacific regions.

The singer opted for a grey turtle-neck bodysuit covered in rhinestones with a pair of drop-waisted black trousers also adorned with silver diamantes. She took it back to basics (which for the record, never look basic on Ms Stefani) with her signature red lip and high ponytail combo.

© Shutterstock Gwen shimmered in the stunning outfit

Gwen has also been known to throw it back to the good old days when she rose to fame in the 90s through her fashion choices. The TV coach wore an outfit Avril Lavigne would be proud of when she was seen wearing a pair of distressed light-wash low-rise mom jeans with a long-sleeve black high-neck top with white detailing under a white strapless corset top.

The star of the show was her black and white check scarf that was attached to her jeans and the layered moment where she wore a pair of black fishnets under the jeans which peeked out at the waist.

© Instagram Gwen rocked the skaterboy look

The 'Sweet Escape' songstress often favours a pair of fishnet stockings. She looked nothing short of a stylish Barbie when she stepped out in a pink tweed mini pinafore dress with a low back over an oversized white shirt which she paired with a pink tie, black fishnets, and some killer pink latex boots with a shark jaw-shaped heel.

© Instagram Gwen was just like a Barbie doll in her latest look

Fans also gained an insight into her life behind the scenes. Her husband Blake recently shared a snapshot of the pair's life with Gwen's three children from her previous marriage to Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine. The country star appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and spoke about their family's festive plans. "The whole family we really get into the holidays. The only tradition we have though, me and the kids, we love to do these.

© Getty Gwen, Blake and her boys

"They watch TikTok and they see people making weird turkeys. So a couple of years ago we made a flaming hot Cheetos one," he continued. Fans can assume the pair will enjoy a quiet Christmas on their ranch in Oklahoma.