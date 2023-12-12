Heidi Klum floors fans in cheeky cut-out latex dress

Heidi Klum is no stranger to a daring outfit, and the star caused a stir with fans as she posed in a latex dress with cheeky cut-out detailing on Monday.

Sharing the stunning snapshot on Instagram, the Amercia's Got Talent judge looked better than ever in the skintight latex dress that featured a high neck and gloves, complete with circle cut-out detailing and a frill trim.

Heidi, 50, wore her hair in a voluminous 80's style with a full fringe, opting for a pair of fluttering false lashes and a bold lip for her makeup.

The German supermodel captioned the black and white photo: "ok Monday LET'S GO."

Heidi regularly pushes the boundaries with her risqué fashion sense, and the star caught the attention of fans last month when she attended the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in Sin City wearing an oversized leather jacket with nothing underneath.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum wowed in the all-black outfit at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

To complete the all-black ensemble, Heidi styled the jacket with a pair of mini shorts, knee-high boots, and fishnet tights.

Heidi accessorized with a selection of sparkling silver jewelry, a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, and a black shoulder bag with chain detailing, while she walked arm-in-arm with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed in a black cable-knit sweater and pants.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz pose for a selfie at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

The star was joined by her America's Got Talent co-stars at the event, including host Terry Crews and fellow judge and close friend Sofia Vergara, who attended with her son Manolo.

Just last week, Heidi looked like a 90s style icon as she posed for Instagram alongside photographer Rankin in a double denim co-ord, which featured a pair of two-tone ripped jeans and a flattering off-shoulder jacket.

© Instagram Heidi looked gorgeous in double denim

Teaming the stylish set with a pair of denim-look heels to match, the model captioned the post: "I am trying hard with my posing… but you clearly win this one."