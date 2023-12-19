Kelly Clarkson wows fans as she rocks green jumpsuit: 'She looks amazing'

Kelly Clarkson has been captivating her audience with more than just her vocal talents. Recently, the 41-year-old talk show host has been turning heads on her program, The Kelly Clarkson Show, showcasing her remarkable 50-pound weight loss.

Her Instagram account, dedicated to the show, features her in a series of festive outfits, highlighting her dramatic transformation.

In a recent episode, the American Idol winner introduced her guests, Sydney Sweeney, 26, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 37, while donning a striking holiday ensemble.

The Grammy-winning artist stood out in a green velvet pantsuit adorned with black tiger stripes, sporting a plunging V-neckline and a waist-cinching tie, which elegantly accentuated her slimmer waist.

© Instagram Kelly wows fans in green jumpsuit

Complementing her outfit, Kelly chose a red lip color and platform heels, her hair styled half up, adding to her festive appearance.

A subsequent Instagram post offered fans a closer look at Kelly's outfit during her onstage "Kellyoke" segment.

The comments section was abuzz with admiration for Kelly's new figure. One fan praised, "These looks for Kelly have been [fire emoji]," while another added, "Kelly has ALWAYS been beautiful, she looks amazing and most importantly, happy."

© Instagram Kelly with her guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Only a week prior, Kelly had sported a similar pantsuit while hosting Taraji P. Henson and Matt Iseman. For that episode, she paired a vintage red Coca-Cola T-shirt featuring Santa Claus with an emerald green blazer and high-waisted trousers, showcasing her thinner frame.

Kelly's weight loss journey has sparked much curiosity and discussion. Danni Duncan, a nutrition expert, speculated that Kelly might have lost up to 50 pounds.

While there have been rumors about the use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Kelly attributes her transformation to following Dr. Gundry's diet.

© Instagram Fans praised Kelly's outfit choice

"This diet change wasn't just about weight loss," Kelly shared on NBC's Today show. "It's about my overall health. I'm not on any medicine anymore, and my blood work is perfect. It's more than just the weight."

"Most of the reason these 'diets' work is because they remove ultra-processed and high sugar high fat foods," Danni explained to HELLO!.

However, she cautioned, "Removing whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables might be detrimental in the long term and doesn't allow for enjoyment or socialization."

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson has lost around 50lbs since 2022

Kelly has been open about her struggles with body image, especially since her time on American Idol.

"Ever since my first season on American Idol, people always commented on my weight," she recounted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. "It's been a constant struggle, but I'm finally feeling comfortable in my skin."

Today, Kelly expresses joy in her new physique. "I love the way I feel now," she told Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager.

She humorously mentioned her newfound freedom from Spanx, wearing them only for warmth, and happily declared, "Life is just so good right now."

Despite the positive aspects of her transformation, some fans have expressed concern, hoping that Kelly is maintaining her health. After an episode featuring her in a floral shirt and denim skirt, fans shared their thoughts on social media, with one noting, "Kelly looks amazing, but I hope she's taking care of herself."

