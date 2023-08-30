Christie Brinkley showcases gorgeous physique in stunning off-the-shoulder dress

Christie Brinkley is no stranger to being a stunner, and the star showed that as she celebrated the 102nd birthday of iconic fashion designer Iris Apfel.

In a series of photos shared on her social media pages, Christie looked absolutely sensational in a striped off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her stunning figure and showcased her beautiful physique. The star looked ageless with a fresh face of makeup and her stunning blonde locks swept to the side. Her daughter, Alexa, looked just as radiant standing next to her mom.

Clearly inheriting Christie's sense of fashion, Alexa looked incredibly radiant in a lacy black dress. She added an oversized pair of hoop earrings and a clutch bag over her shoulder.

Christie also shared several videos from the birthday event as she laughed behind Iris as the couple took photos for the event as they dined at a fancy outdoor restaurant.

© Instagram Christie looked fabulous as she marked an important birthday

In a touching caption to the fashion designer, the 69-year-old penned: "Happy Birthday to Iris! She's 102 and she's got more style than me and you! She's the Queen of fashion who gets better every year. And todays her birthday did you hear?

"She's got her trademark glasses and a wardrobe of fun and we wish her every happiness under the sun. She's smart snd savvy and extremely witty and she wants everyone to know that individuality’s always pretty that we should all be ourselves one of a kind."

© Getty Images The star is close with her daughter

She concluded: "Good advice like that's hard to find so thank you Iris for all you do. To say to people 'you do you!' (Like you do so well!) Happy Birthday Iris! We LOVE YOU!"

Followers were quick to respond to the photos, as one said: "Happy Birthday @iris.apfel !!! She is fabulous, amazing, incredible, beautiful and such a inspiration and icon (just like YOU, Christie)!!!" and a second shared: "Life is so beautiful, Miss Christie is enjoying this moment- so lovely."

© Getty Images Christie always looks stunning

A third commented: "God bless her! How blessed she is to be surrounded by good people," while a fourth added: "Adore her and all of you! What a beautiful birthday moment and what a photo," and Alexa replied: "She really does have the warmest & most beautiful hands…"

Although known for her modelling, Christie is also quite the talented access, and she relived some of her memories last week as she posted the most stunning throwback.

© Instagram We love Christie's fashion

In the shot, Christie and a co-star were both seen in full hair and makeup, with Christie dressed as Roxie Hart in full black, featuring sheer, skin-toned tights, a lace bodysuit, tightly curled blonde locks, and a bold red lip.

In 2011, Christie first made her stage debut on Broadway in the leading role of Roxie for a few dates, following that up with a month-long engagement in the role on London's West End.