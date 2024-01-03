Jada Pinkett Smith looks unrecognizable in incredible new selfie

Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, recently captured the attention of her fans with a mirror selfie, sparking a flurry of comments about her distinctive look.

Known for her shorter hairstyles and open discussion about her alopecia diagnosis, Jada showcased her bald head in the photo, humorously captioning it, "I think jean leg warmers is where it's at for me in 2024."

In the selfie, Jada sported a unique winter outfit, featuring a brown and white puffer jacket with a deer fur pattern, paired with white sweatpants, blue leg warmers, gold aviator sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Her bald head stood out in the photo, reflecting her ongoing journey with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. While many fans praised her bold fashion statement, others humorously mistook her for hip-hop artist Fat Joe.

Comments on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), ranged from playful jokes about her resemblance to Fat Joe to admiration for her daring style.

Jada has been open about her struggles with alopecia since revealing her condition in 2018 on an episode of "Red Table Talk." She shared, "I've been getting a lot of questions about why I've been wearing this turban. Well, I've been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started."

Despite the challenges, Jada has embraced her condition with humor and confidence. She has previously shared posts on Instagram, including a woman with a similar shaved hairstyle pretending to curl her hair, and a meme comparing her hair changes over the years, always accompanied by laughter.

However, Jada's lighthearted approach to her condition has drawn mixed reactions. Some Reddit users criticized her for being overly sensitive to jokes about her alopecia, especially in light of the infamous incident involving her husband, Will Smith, and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Chris Rock's joke about Jada starring in "G.I. Jane 2" led to Will Smith slapping him on stage, a moment that became a major topic of discussion and debate.

Despite the controversy, Jada continues to publicly embrace her battle with alopecia. In a 2022 Instagram post, she wrote, "Now at this point, I can only laugh... Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions…

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

