Jada Pinkett Smith unveils glowing hair transformation on 52nd birthday – see photo

Jada is preparing to release her new memoir, Worthy, as well, with the support of husband Will Smith

Happy birthday Jada Pinkett Smith! The actress and TV personality turns 52 today, September 18, and in honor of her big day, is making some major style changes.

The star took to her Instagram to share a selfie sporting a brand new hairdo, having dyed her short crop of hair to a glistening bronze, rose gold.

She matched the vibe with her makeup as well, wearing baby pink blush and a glossy nude lip to accompany her luminescent new look. Jada styled out her look with silver droplet earrings and a black turtleneck.

VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith tears up as she talks alopecia

"This ain't noth'n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise," she mused in the caption, immediately inundated with birthday wishes from all her fans and friends.

Stars like Jewel, Tyrese Gibson, Jurnee Smollett, Jana Kramer, Mario, and more chimed in to wish her a happy birthday, while a fan commented: "I hope you have the most successful birthday sis."

Another said: "Nothing but beauty and grace!! Happy solar return!" while a third gushed: "Of course you’re a Virgo! I love our tribe! HBD!"

© Instagram Jada revealed her new hairdo in time for her 52nd birthday

Her husband Will Smith, who is set to celebrate his own 55th birthday in just a week, took to Instagram with the most heartfelt tribute to his wife of 26 years.

He shared a slew of photos that spanned several of her star-studded birthday parties, which featured appearances from family members and guest performers like Rakim, Mary J. Blige, starting from her 27th birthday all the way to her 50th birthday.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith showcases recent hair growth amid alopecia battle

"Happy Birthday, Mamita! I've been to 28 of your birthday parties. (I don't know if we're ever gonna top the one that Rakim performed at… but here's to a Lifetime of trying!)," he sweetly wrote, ending with the hashtag "Walking Each Other Home."

The past year has been a rollercoaster for the Matrix star, who faced a professional blow in April when it was announced that her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk was canceled after six seasons.

READ: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 25-year+ marriage – inside their open relationship

In a move to pivot away from original programming on Facebook via parental company Meta, the show was one of the unfortunate victims, although in a statement released after the news broke, Jada stated: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

© Getty Images Red Table Talk was hosted by Jada, Willow, and Adrienne for almost five years before its 2023 cancelation

However, in June, the star announced that she will be releasing a memoir titled Worthy, chronicling her rise to fame and complicated family life.

MORE: Will Smith reunites with children Willow, Jaden, and Trey in video from special day out

"The fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me," she wrote in a statement about the book.

"My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all...Worthy." The memoir will be released on October 17, a month after her birthday.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.