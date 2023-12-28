Amanda Holden reveals big family change after spending Christmas with her parents

Amanda Holden has been absent from social media during the Christmas break but returned on Friday to share several photos of her family’s festivities and make an announcement.

After sharing a photo of her gorgeous Christmas Day table set up, the radio star admitted that she and her family had moved into a new home ahead of the Christmas holidays.

© Instagram Amanda Holden announced that she and her family had moved into a new home ahead of Christmas

“We just moved and had no chairs, so thanks @thewstudiostyle for the hire,” she wrote on the photo alongside a red heart emoji.

It’s not known where the family have moved to, but back in August, it was revealed that she and her husband, Chris Hughes, had sold their stunning five-bedroom Richmond home for £5 million, after being on the market for over a year.

© Instagram The star looked stunning in a red dress alongside her daughter Lexi

The Britain's Got Talent judge made a whopping £1.5 million profit after revamping the property.

The family still have another family property, a £860,000 cottage in the Cotswolds. Chris and Amanda bought their Chipping Norton home, which came complete with half an acre of private land, back in 2012 and spent several years renovating it.

Amanda, 52, shared several more photos of her Christmas break, including a gorgeous photo of her and her eldest daughter Lexi, all glammed up in festive looks, and a photo of her parents, Judith and Frank, which also featured her youngest daughter Lexi. Her husband Chris was noticeably absent from the photos.

© Instagram Amanda and Chris's daughters with Amanda's parents

Whilst Chris didn’t appear in the snapshots shared on Thursday, Amanda did mark their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month. Taking to Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the couple, she wrote: “15 years ago today, I married my best friend. 20 years together. 2 Girls. An [angel] boy and we have made a beautiful life together!!! (having said everything above, we still bicker every day) #anniversary.”