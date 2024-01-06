Penelope Cruz, 49, channels Cher from Clueless in plaid mini skirt

Penelope Cruz amazed fans in a pink plaid mini skirt and matching jacket as she attended the Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs on Friday.

Giving us Cher from Clueless vibes in her preppy attire, Penelope, 49, looked incredible in the Chanel co-ord, which featured an asymmetric skirt and a textured trim.

© Getty Penelope looked so chic in Chanel

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress completed the look with a contrasting black shirt and a pair of platform heels, accessorizing perfectly with a black Chanel crossbody bag.

The star wore her hair in voluminous waves that beautifully framed her face, opting for a soft smokey eye and a nude lip for her makeup.

© Getty Emma Stone looked stylish in a navy longline coat and lace dress

Penelope was amongst the list of actors and directors to attend the Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch Brunch. Other famous faces at the event included Emma Stone, who looked chic in a navy longline coat with a lace dress and a waist-cinching belt, Mark Ruffalo, Anna Kendrick and Jeffrey Berstein.

Penelope was awarded the Creative Impact Award for her acting in Ferrari, along with her other works including Volver and her Oscar-winning performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The actress has a jam-packed schedule, and later that day Penelope attended a screening and Q&A for her latest movie Ferrari in Los Angeles.

© Getty Penelope kept it low-key in jeans and a leather jacket for her second event of the day

Looking as glamorous as ever, Penelope wore a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, a black buttoned cardigan, a leaf-patterned leather jacket, and the same pair of black platform heels from her event earlier in the day.

Last month, Penelope's BFF Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewert hosted a luncheon to honor Penelope's leading role in Ferrari.

© Getty Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart held the luncheon for Penelope

A star-studding guest list came together to celebrate Penelope's achievements, including Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, Patricia Arquette, Maria Bello, María Conchita Alonso, Jacqueline Bisset and Geena Davis.

Penelope exuded elegance in a white Chanel boucle coat dress, while Magic Mike's Salma looked gorgeous in a form-fitting brown leather dress.