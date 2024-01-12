Natalie Portman turns heads in revealing lacy dress after 'confirming' split from husband - see photos

In a display of grace and allure, Natalie Portman recently made a stunning appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," captivating audiences with her poise and style.

Dressed in a chic little black dress that effortlessly blended elegance and allure, Natalie turned heads, sparking conversations about her personal life, particularly the 42-year-old "Black Swan" actress’s rumored split from husband Benjamin Millepied.

The dress, a masterful combination of fashion and statement, featured a sheer lace black bra subtly visible beneath a strapless bodice, accentuating Natalie's fit physique.

This ensemble, paired with striking black open-toe heels, marked a significant moment for the star, who has recently been embroiled in personal challenges.

© JOCE/Bauer-Griffin Natalie Portman is seen arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Amidst swirling rumors of a separation from Benjamin, following allegations of infidelity, Natalie's fashion choice spoke volumes.

The Harvard-educated actress styled her lustrous light brown hair in a sleek, straight manner, complemented by soft, flattering makeup that included peach-toned blush and a moisturizing lip stain.

© JOCE/Bauer-Griffin Natalie recently 'confirmed' split from husband

Her nails, painted in a glossy red, matched her pedicured feet, adding a pop of color to her monochrome outfit.

Outside the Los Angeles studio, Natalie graciously interacted with her fans, signing autographs and acknowledging their support.

© Getty Images Natalie was seen without her wedding ring at the Governors Awards

This warm gesture highlighted her enduring connection with her admirers, who eagerly awaited a glimpse of the star.

The context of Natalie's recent public appearances has been tinged with speculation about her marital status.

© Getty Natalie was seen without her wedding ring at the Golden Globes

In a revealing interview with the Wall Street Journal, Natalie mentioned residing in Paris with her children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, without any reference to Benjamin.

This statement, coupled with her solo appearance at the Golden Globes sans wedding ring, fueled further conjecture about the state of her 11-year marriage.

© Getty Images Natalie with husband Benjamin back in 2021

Since the allegations against Benjamin surfaced, Natalie has been increasingly seen without her wedding ring. The last sighting of the ring was in early June, shortly after the infidelity rumors broke, following a report by Voici claiming Benjamin's involvement with a younger climate activist, Camille Étienne.

