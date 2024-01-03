Louise Redknapp is gorgeous in lacy corset for most daring photo to date

Louise Redknapp made sure to celebrate the end of 2023 in style as the former Eternal singer shared one of her most daring photos to date as she posed in a lacy corset.

The singer shared the photo alongside a clip of her in the studio during a light-hearted moment with a friend. Louise sizzled in her risque outfit which also consisted of a suit jacket and trousers. In the snap, Louise wore her hair short and playfully had her arm behind her head.

In her caption, Louise looked ahead to the new year, as she mused: "Happy New Year everyone. Excited for 2024 and the year ahead… have a good one," she finished off the post with several celebratory emojis including a champagne bottle and glasses clinking.

Her photo caused quite the reaction from fans as one enthused: "It's late but that pic proves santa DID get my letter," and her former bandmate, Kelle Bryan, shared a string of flame emojis as she said: "Yes babe, you look amazing."

Louise wowed in the daring look

A third follower added: "So excited for the new era, and new music! Have an amazing 2024!!" while a fourth noted: "Happy New Year Lou. Excited to see what the year brings," and a fifth commented: "Wow @louiseredknapp you really are the sexiest woman ever."

2024 will no doubt bring many new adventures for Louise, especially as she forged a relationship with Drew Michael towards the end of the year, even spending Christmas with her new beau and her sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 14.

© Instagram Louise spent the Christmas period with her boyfriend Drew

The Angel of Mine hitmaker appeared ageless in the snapshot with her caramel blonde locks flowing freely around her shoulders. She highlighted her features with warm eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and a bright pink lipstick.

Louise had arms wrapped lovingly around Drew and Charley whom she shares with her ex, Jamie Redknapp. Sharing a glimpse inside her recent festivities, Louise sweetly captioned her update: "A lovely Christmas Day".

© Instagram The star has two sons

Louise made her relationship with boyfriend Drew 'Instagram official' back in November after going public with her romance in September. While not much is known about Louise's new flame, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... It's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".

© Shutterstock Louise is known for her stunning fashion looks

Louise also gushed about her new romance on Loose Women, revealing how chuffed she is to find someone who makes her so content. When asked about Drew, the singer simply shared: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."

