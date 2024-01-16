Claire Danes, 44, wears backless dress for first red carpet appearance since giving birth

Claire Danes, 44, looked pretty in pink at the Emmys, wearing a sensational backless pink dress. The star-studded occasion marked the first time the Homeland actress has walked the red carpet since giving birth in July 2023.

The Titanic star opted to wear vintage Balmain and she exuded old Hollywood glamor, teasing her honey-colored hair into retro waves, sweeping it to the side to allow her dazzling earrings to shine through.

Claire's glittering drop earrings weren't the only eye-catching element to her outfit. The mother-of-three's dress was bejeweled too, with sparkling gem panels on each shoulder, giving the floaty dress structure before it opened into a backless design that cascaded down Claire's back.

The sophisticated gown hugged Claire's figure perfectly – and made a big change from the silver spangly dress she wore on Friday night to attend the FX and Vanity Fair Celebrate Fearless Television Emmy Party.

For the lead-up event, Claire paired her sparkling gown, which had an alluring slit on the shoulder, with peep-toe heels, opting for the same swept back look with her light hair.

Claire, who has won three Emmys in the past, delighted her fans with her Barbie-inspired look, with many taking to social media to share their love for her outfit for the prestigious occasion.

"Love Claire Danes! She looks beautiful," one wrote, while another added: " Claire Danes making a statement on the #Emmys red carpet! Effortlessly elegant and ready for a night of celebration."

Indeed, Claire's return to the red carpet is certainly a triumphant one, and she's likely hoping for a win, for her nomination for Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Fleishman Is in Trouble.

