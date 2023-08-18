Lana Del Rey is a retro bombshell in embroidered bralette for rare photo

The 'Radio' singer has revived her Instagram account while currently touring her new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey's Honeymoon Instagram account is alive and thriving again – and fans are loving it. The 'A&W' singer has been keeping her followers updated as she tours her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd this summer, and this week she blessed us with a sultry mirror selfie.

The 'Video Games' chanteuse shared a glamorous photograph with her 7.7 million followers this week to confirm she had arrived in Mexico. Posing in a pretty black bralette featuring cute daisy motifs, a plunging cut, and semi-sheer lace, Lana was the poster girl for the coquette aesthetic.

Lana Del Rey looked stunning in a black, daisy motif bralette as she arrived in Mexico

Wearing her brunette hair in a bouncy blow-dry with soft waves framing her face, Lana was a vision as she offered a rare insight into her backstage antics.

Following months of total social media silence, the elusive star reactivated her Instagram account this summer in order to keep her fans updated about her ongoing tour, which has seen mass scrambles for tickets with new dates being announced at the last minute.

Lana performed to 65,000 fans at Foro Sol in Mexico City, her first gig in the city since 2016.

She mixed up her setlist, comprised of radio-friendly hits like 'Summertime Sadness' and soulful new tunes like Candy Necklace, by incorporating fan favourite song Cinnamon Girl, and the crowd went wild.

Hot on the heels of her much talked about Glastonbury set, Lana (whose real name is Elizabeth Grant), caused a stir with her breathtaking performance at Hyde Park in London.

Lana has delighted her fans by reactivating her Honeymoon Instagram account

HELLO! was at the American Express presents British Summer Time gig and we were left spellbound by her vocals and cheeky ad-lib that appeared to refer to a cheating ex.

She introduced new lyrics to her song 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' that left fans confused – check out the video below to hear what she said.

WATCH: Lana Del Rey surprises with new lyrics at London concert

Meanwhile, the enigmatic songstress recently hit the headlines after it emerged she had moonlighted as a waitress at a Waffle House restaurant in Florence, Alabama.

Proving she doesn't take herself too seriously, the talented star donned a full employee uniform, complete with a 'Lana' nametag, as she served customers at the breakfast food chain restaurant.

Lana has been touring her ninth record Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd all summer

"She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Karina Cisneros Juarez, who interacted with Lana at the restaurant, told AL.com.

"It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice." Jealous, us?