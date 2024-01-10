Kelly Clarkson gets fans talking with new look featuring leg-baring leather skirt

New year and New York City are definitely boding well for Kelly Clarkson, who has undergone a style renaissance of sorts ever since moving to the big apple last year.

The 41-year-old singer and TV personality has been showing off a whole new cadre of looks with the newest fifth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, ranging from sleek pantsuits to funky leather options and even a whole new hairstyle.

For the upcoming episode, a pair of teaser images were shared on the show's Instagram page, and immediately got fans excited not only for the episode, but the brand new look she was sporting.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson relives an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during the filming of a music video

Kelly wore a gray sweater with oversized bell sleeves, paired with a knee-length black vegan leather skirt, styled with strappy black heels, minimal makeup, hoop earrings, and her new curtain bangs.

Posing alongside Stranger Things star Joe Keery and Pretty in Pink star Jon Cryer, the caption alongside the post read: "Today on Kelly we're catching up with Jon Cryer and Joe Keery, a Best In Class mentor, and we're back in the kitchen with Danielle Kartes!"

© Getty Images Kelly's new look received rave reviews from fans

Her followers were enthused, leaving behind comments like: "And now she looks like a teenager. You are awesome Kelly," and: "Kelly and leather are always a good idea," as well as: "Here for your daily style," plus: "I am slain by the look!"

MORE: Kelly Clarkson gives update on dating life following Brandon Blackstock divorce

In a recent interview with People, the "Because of You" singer opened up about finding a "fresh start" in NYC after moving from Los Angeles with her two children, daughter River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

© Getty Images Fans are living for Kelly's style transformation

"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she explained. The decision was made to broach the topic with NBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show's home network, which was ultimately receptive to the idea and even created brand new studio space for the purpose.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson wows in figure-hugging plunging dress that highlights slimmed-down physique

"We told NBC, 'I'm not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can't stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.' They weren't doing well either," Kelly shared. "For the past few years, I'd just been showing up and smiling and doing what I'm supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."

© Getty Images The singer is building a new life for herself with "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in NYC

She credits the move not only helping to invigorate her mental health, but also her physical health. "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," she says of days spent not working.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson admits her children are 'not allowed' social media until they turn 18 for this important reason

The former The Voice coach added: "Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

© Getty Images Her children River and Remington are also loving their new big apple lives

She dove further into her changing diet and health, saying: "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor – a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.