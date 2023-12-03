Abbey Clancy stuns alongside ageless mum Karen at glitzy event - and fans are floored

Former Strictly star Abbey Clancy turned heads on Friday night as she graced the red carpet with her lookalike mother, Karen.

Stepping out to watch Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue perform during a special recording for ITV's An Audience with Kylie, the mother-daughter duo served up some high-octane glamour.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo donned their finest threads for the red carpet event

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and for Abbey and her family, that certainly seems to be true!

For the glitzy occasion, Abbey, 37, rocked a fabulous, slinky cream dress complete with a high-low hemline, a plunging neckline and a chic necktie. She layered up with a feathered coat and slipped on a pair of rhinestone-clad peep-toe heels for an added dose of glamour.

© Getty Images Abbey turned heads in a silky mini dress

Abbey wore her golden locks down down loose in bouncy waves and completed her get-up with a simple yet impactful makeup look consisting of fluttery lashes, winged eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

The mother-of-four was joined on the red carpet by her glamorous mother Karen, 62, who appeared ageless in a skintight dress emblazoned with a bold leopard print. Echoing her daughter's makeup, Karen highlighted her features with rosy blush, bold eyeliner and a subtle pink lip.

She wore her blonde tresses in gently tousled waves and spruced up her outfit with some simple silver hoop earrings. Sublime!

© Getty Images Abbey and Karen were all smiles

Over on Instagram, Abbey re-posted a striking image of the duo beaming for the cameras. Her post, which she sweetly captioned "My mum," quickly racked up thousands of likes and prompted followers to comment in their droves.

Stunned by their uncanny resemblance, one fan wrote: "Your mum?!? Wow... Thought she was your friend! Can see where you get your beauty from!" while another gushed: "Beautiful and classy, two English roses."

© Getty Images Abbey Clancy at the Brit Awards in 2020

A third remarked: "HOW does your mum look this good! [heart-eye emoji] get her on the pod to share her secrets," and a fourth sweetly added: "You and your mum are jaw droppingly gorgeous."

Abbey shares an incredibly close bond with her mother! Earlier this year, Karen attended Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch's wedding vow renewal in the Maldives.

© Getty Images The couple share four children together

On their special day, lovebirds Abbey and Peter, who wed in 2011, were joined by their four children Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, in addition to family including Abbey's mum Karen.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, Abbey said of her vow renewal: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth."

WATCH: Inside Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's never-ending garden

"Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle," Peter told the magazine.

"It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show – I'm a lucky man."