Demi Moore, 61, looks incredibly youthful as she steps out in black mini-dress with pup Pilaf

Demi Moore, 61, was seen embodying elegance and sophistication in New York City. She was there to film The Late Show With Stephen Colbert bringing along her beloved pup, Pilaf, for the brief excursion.

The Golden Globe-nominated star turned heads with a fashion-forward ensemble. She was dressed in a long-sleeved black blazer dress, which was tastefully buttoned at the front and featured a flirty hem just above the knees.

The dress was accentuated with sheer, patterned cutouts, adding a tantalizing edge to her incredibly youthful appearance.

Demi paired her dress with sheer tights and black heels that sparkled with silver straps, elongating her already-toned legs.

Her dark hair cascaded in a straight style down past her shoulders, and she opted for a classic makeup look—highlighted by a subtle pink blush and a glossy, nude lip—that accentuated her age-defying beauty.

As she walked the bustling streets of the Big Apple, the actress cradled Pilaf, ready to discuss her role in the highly anticipated FX/Hulu limited series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans set to premiere on Wednesday, January 31.

The series, boasting a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander, delves into the complex relationships between acclaimed writer Truman Capote and his circle of high society women, the "swans."

In Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Demi takes on the multifaceted role of Ann Woodward, a socialite and radio actress ostracized from New York society after the mysterious death of her husband.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Demi shared insights into her approach to portraying such a complex figure.

She emphasized the responsibility of representing a real person and the importance of staying true to her extensive research, which suggested that Ann's husband's death was an accident, contrary to Capote's portrayal.

Demi also discussed the challenges Ann faced, from societal rejection to the damaging label of 'murderess' that Capote ascribed to her, which became the "nail in the coffin" for Ann's social standing.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Demi provided a heartfelt update on her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, nearly a year after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Speaking with warmth and candor, she explained that Bruce is "doing very well" and emphasized the importance of being present and embracing the love and joy that remains in their relationship.

The actress, who shares daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with Bruce, offered poignant advice on navigating changes in loved ones, urging others to "meet them where they're at" and appreciate the beauty of the present moment.

