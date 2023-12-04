Demi Moore, 61, is age-defying and 'radiant' in seriously spectacular gold glitter gown

Demi Moore took to the red carpet on Sunday evening for the Academy Museum Gala in LA, wowing the crowds in a showstopping gown.

The 61-year-old's ensemble of choice saw her don a floor-length gold number, with an outlandish flower embellishment, reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw's gold and white flower dress in Sex and the City.

Demi added a gold clutch bag to her look, and wore her hair in wet-look mermaid waves, cascading down one shoulder. She wore smoldering makeup and elegant drop earrings to finish the look, and fans were wowed by her sensational appearance, appreciating both the dress and her flawless looks.

© Getty Demi Moore glittered in gold

"Love the golden rose shape bodice on that dress, exquisite!" one wrote, while another commented: "I love Demi, she looks gorgeous as always."

A third wrote: "You don't need to try hard to be beautiful because you are a goddess Demi!"

Demi certainly does look like a goddess, with her skin appearing flawless and smooth, leading us to wonder how the Ghost star looks so incredible. One fan even commented: "You do not age! Beautiful!"

HELLO! spoke to aesthetics experts about how Demi maintains her flawless appearance, with Dr. Hassan Galadari, dermatologist at Galadari Derma Clinic explaining: "Demi Moore is aging beautifully and her skin is glowing and radiant.

"It's likely that Demi has had some aesthetic treatments to keep her looking youthful. Her skin appears tight and defined which is likely due to having treatments such as Morpheus8 which helps lift and contour the face and neck as well as rejuvenate the skin. Demi may have also had some injectables including Botox to soften lines and wrinkles, dermal filler to replace lost collagen and skin boosters to give her a luminous glow."

Demi's home skincare routine is key too, says Amanda Azzopardi of Amanda Azzopardi Aesthetics.

"The upmost importance is likely placed on Demi's medical-grade skincare routine every day at home. Incorporated into this routine should be vitamin C, which is one of our strongest antioxidants, vitamin A, which will smooth out wrinkles and increase cellular turnover to reduce skin aging and improve the health and quality of the skin and above all sunscreen for protection."

Whatever she's doing, it's clearly working!

© Getty Demi Moore looked ageless and beautiful

As for her youthful glittering gown, Demi wasn't the only Hollywood royalty to opt for a metallic dress on Sunday night. Salma Hayek slipped into a shimmering pearl satin number, while Eva Longoria wore a fishtail gold sequin gown that hugged her curves.

© Getty Eva Longoria in Dolce & Gabbana

Demi has been favoring all-out sparkle of late, with November seeing her attend the CFDA Awards in a strapless silver sequin dress to present her friend Gwyneth Paltrow with an award.

The silver dress elicited a similar reaction from fans, with Demi's followers flooding her look with admiration.

© Kevin Mazur Demi Moore stunned in sequins

"Love the dress, beautiful," one commented, while another praised: "You look absolutely sensational."

We can't wait to see the next sparkling outfit Demi chooses – we just know it will be a showstopper!

