Demi Moore twins with lookalike daughters for surprising family tradition

Demi Moore is known to have a close relationship with her three daughters, and the actress gave a look into their family Christmas with a surprising tradition on Friday.

In the snapshots shared on Instagram, Demi, 61, wore a pink onesie for her festive celebrations, while her family and close friends followed suit in matching outfits.

© Instagram Demi posed alongside friends and family in matching pink onesies

The group photo also gave a birdseye view of the family's luxurious Christmas decorations, which included a sparkling wreath above the traditional fireplace and a large Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

The Ghost actress shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer, 35, Scout 32, and 29-year-old Tallulah. Demi's daughters were all pictured in the family photos, along with Rumer's partner Derek Richard Thomas and Tullulah's partner Justin Acee.

© Instagram Demi's onesie featured a 'D' embroidery

Another snap showed Demi looking fresh-faced as she cozied up with two of her dogs while wearing the bubblegum pink onesie embroidered with a 'D'. The star wore her hair in her signature sleek straight style for the occasion, opting for her round tinted glasses to complete the low-key look.

© Instagram Demi showed off her stylish Christmas table set up

Fans were given a sneak peek into the family's table set up in the photos, showcasing the eye-catching bouquets of red roses across the long table which stood next to a series of classic candlesticks.

Demi captioned the carousel of photos: "Christmas in Pink!"

While Bruce and his wife Emma Hemming-Willis didn't appear to attend the get-together, the blended family is known to have a strong bond.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

Back in March, Demi shared a carousel of photos from Bruce's birthday celebrations that showed Demi and her daughters smiling alongside Bruce, Emma, and their two children Mabel, 11, and nine-year-old Evelyn.

In September, Emma, 45, appeared on Today to speak about her husband's health in a bid to raise awareness for his condition, after Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with aphasia dementia in 2022.