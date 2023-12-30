Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore, 61, twins with lookalike daughters for surprising family tradition
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Demi Moore twins with lookalike daughters for surprising family tradition

The Ghost actress gave a glimpse into her Christmas with family and close friends  

demi moore in strapless black dress at saint laurent show
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Share this:

Demi Moore is known to have a close relationship with her three daughters, and the actress gave a look into their family Christmas with a surprising tradition on Friday. 

In the snapshots shared on Instagram, Demi, 61, wore a pink onesie for her festive celebrations, while her family and close friends followed suit in matching outfits. 

demi moore and her family at christmas © Instagram
Demi posed alongside friends and family in matching pink onesies

The group photo also gave a birdseye view of the family's luxurious Christmas decorations, which included a sparkling wreath above the traditional fireplace and a large Christmas tree surrounded by presents. 

The Ghost actress shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer, 35, Scout 32, and 29-year-old Tallulah. Demi's daughters were all pictured in the family photos, along with Rumer's partner Derek Richard Thomas and Tullulah's partner Justin Acee.

demi moore in pink onesie with her dogs © Instagram
Demi's onesie featured a 'D' embroidery

Another snap showed Demi looking fresh-faced as she cozied up with two of her dogs while wearing the bubblegum pink onesie embroidered with a 'D'. The star wore her hair in her signature sleek straight style for the occasion, opting for her round tinted glasses to complete the low-key look. 

demi moore christmas table © Instagram
Demi showed off her stylish Christmas table set up

Fans were given a sneak peek into the family's table set up in the photos, showcasing the eye-catching bouquets of red roses across the long table which stood next to a series of classic candlesticks. 

Demi captioned the carousel of photos: "Christmas in Pink!"

While Bruce and his wife Emma Hemming-Willis didn't appear to attend the get-together, the blended family is known to have a strong bond. 

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's blended family© Instagram
Bruce and Demi's blended family

Back in March, Demi shared a carousel of photos from Bruce's birthday celebrations that showed Demi and her daughters smiling alongside Bruce, Emma, and their two children Mabel, 11, and nine-year-old Evelyn.

In September, Emma, 45, appeared on Today to speak about her husband's health in a bid to raise awareness for his condition, after Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with aphasia dementia in 2022.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more