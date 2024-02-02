Cat Deeley is a vision in pinstripe swimsuit for candid beachside snap

Cat Deeley turned heads this week when the gorgeous presenter took part in the '21' social media trend, which sees participants share a photo of themselves aged 21.

Cat decided to go for a beautiful beachside photo of herself for the trend, sharing a stunning image of herself in a pinstripe swimsuit. The one-piece suited her gorgeous figure as Cat smiled shyly for the snap, captioning it with the challenge's line: "Everyone tap in. Let's see you at 21." She finished the post with a crying with laughter and kissing face emoji.

© Instagram Cat looked beautiful at 21

Cat, now 47, doesn't appear to have aged a day since the photo was taken, and the This Morning presenter is still always the centre of attention whenever she steps out.

Back in November, the mum-of-two attended the Beauty Awards 2023 and she graced the red carpet at London's Honourable Artillery Company in a plunging velvet dress that effortlessly enhanced her feminine silhouette.

© Kate Green / Getty Cat stunned at the Beauty Awards

The star, who is best known for presenting So You Think You Can Dance in the US, wore her tumbling honey-blonde hair in Hollywood curls. Cat went jewellery free, elevating her red carpet outfit with nothing but a black leather clutch bag and a set of fluttery faux lashes.

As for her own beauty secrets, Cat has her decade-long stint living in Los Angeles with her husband Patrick Kielty and their two sons to thank for her beauty routine.

© Getty Cat is still incredibly gorgeous

After spending ten years living in the 'oasis of wellness', Cat has previously shared that light therapy and peels at Dr. Lancer in Los Angeles and regular hair appointments at celebrity-favourite hair salon Sally Hershberger were her go-to beauty rituals.

And for when she's not in L.A.? "When [Patrick] leaves for golf, I put on an SK-II face mask and Crest Whitestrips," Cat told Allure, before joking: "I look like Hannibal Lecter. There are some things men just don't need to see."

© Getty Cat is a fan of a face mask

Speaking to Women's Health about her fitness, the star explained: "I've tried to find something that works for me and that's the best thing you can possibly do. Know your body and your skin and really pay attention.

"We're all so busy all of the time, but the more you pay attention to your body and how it changes and how you feel, the better you do. So I've honed it down. I do the walk every day, I'll do a few sit-up and arm things, I'll do a couple of sessions of yoga a week, and then I eat really healthy."

Cat is still partial to a little treat every now and then, but she confessed she makes sure to balance it out with further exercise. " If I fancy some cheese, then I go for a longer hike," she told the publication. "It's better than being in a gym and feeling like a gerbil on a wheel. That's the big advantage of living in the sunshine."

