Cat Deeley is absolutely gorgeous as she wows in daring bikini for beachside video

So You Think You Can Dance presenter Cat Deeley enjoyed the sunshine

Cat Deeley made the most of the hot temperatures on Friday as the popular presenter headed down to the beach in order to soak up some rays and absolutely sizzled in the daring clip she shared.

As you can see in the video below, Cat looked absolutely ravishing as she curled up on the sandy shores with a copy of Dolly Alderton's Good Material, and her bikini was to die for. The daring black two-piece highlighted her pheomenal physique, as she showed the risque item off in its full glory as the wind swept through her beach-blonde locks.

WATCH: Cat Deeley sizzles in daring bikini for beachside video

The star looked to be getting very tanned in the snaps, and she'd made sure to pack a pair of sunglasses as the sand whipped up around her because of the wind.

In her caption, the mum-of-two shared: "What beaches are made for! @dollyalderton you are my hero. In honour of Andy and Avi... Midlands accents and Tom Selleck appreciation!"

© Instagram Cat looked gorgeous in her bikini

This is far from the first time that Cat has blown us away with her phenomenal choice in beachwear as back in May, the star enjoyed a girls' trip in Costa Rica and she looked radiant in a striking swimsuit.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two looked flawless as she filmed herself and her pals enjoying time on the beach. In the video, the TV host rocked a mustard-coloured swimming costume and wore her iconic blonde tresses down in beach waves.

© Instagram Cat showed off all her best angles

Captioning the post, she penned: "There’s nothing a girls trip and margarita cant fix!" alongside a string of holiday-themed emojis. In the clip, Cat was also captured trying her hand at surfing and sporting a brown swimsuit as she frolicked in the sea. Friends and fans couldn't wait to flock to the comments with messages for the star.

One fan penned: "Medicines come in all different flavours." A second added: "As long as it's a spicy one," alongside a chili emoji.

Cat always has the best beachwear

She also posted a snap showing her friends in various yoga-inspired positions in front of the glorious South American sunset. The women looked incredible in their beach-ready bikinis as they showed off their flexibility to the tune of Diana Ross' Upside Down.

As a result of the low sunset lighting, it's unclear whether Cat joined her friends in the update, or whether she was the cameraperson.Cat also shared a full day's worth of holiday activities in a separate video.

The star enjoyed a trip to Costa Rica this year

In the clip, she was spotted enjoying a hot drink on the beach and relaxing on a sun lounger whilst reading a book. Other moments showed her rocking a sultry leopard print bikini and preparing for what appeared to be a yoga session in a pair of silver animal print leggings and a white vest top.

RELATED: Cat Deeley dazzles in cut-out dress as she addresses Patrick Kielty career speculation

LOOK: Cat Deeley looks phenomenal as she shows off toned legs in daringly short shorts