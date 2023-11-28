Cat Deeley dazzles in plunging velvet dress and Hollywood hair

Cat Deeley, 47, put on a dazzling display at The Beauty Awards 2023 on Monday night, gracing the red carpet at London's Honourable Artillery Company in a plunging velvet dress.

The TV presenter, who this month made her debut as This Morning's newest host, looked divine in a structured velvet gown that effortlessly enhanced her feminine silhouette.

WATCH: Cat Deeley makes her debut on This Morning

Complete with padded shoulders, a deep V-neckline and all-over rhinestones, Cat was a vision of ethereal beauty in the dramatic ebony ensemble.

© Kate Green / Getty Cat Deeley attends The Beauty Awards 2023 at Honourable Artillery Company

The star, who is best known for presenting So You Think You Can Dance in the US, wore her tumbling honey-blonde hair in Hollywood curls. Cat went jewellery free, elevating her red carpet outfit with nothing but a black leather clutch bag and a set of fluttery faux lashes.

The Beauty Awards is an annual event that recognises and rewards products that bring something unique, groundbreaking, or innovative to the market.

Amongst the star-studded guestlist joining Cat at the glamorous soirée were Love Island alumni Maura Higgins, Tasha Ghouri and Eyal Booker, as well as Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Stacey Solomon.

© Kate Green Cat looked phenomenal in a plunging velvet dress

"Had the loveliest evening at #TheBeautyAwards2023 with the loveliest of ladies!" Cat penned on Instagram, which caused a fleet of fans to compliment her divine and dazzling outfit.

"Wow stunning photos, Cat, you looked absolutely gorgeous in that outfit," penned one fan, as another sweetly shared: "You look INSANE." A third wrote: "Wow!! That dress and your hair. Gorgeous."

As for her own beauty secrets, Cat has her decade-long stint living in L.A. with her husband Patrick Kielty and their two sons to thank for her expertly-executed beauty routine.

After spending ten years living in the 'oasis of wellness', Cat has previously shared that light therapy and peels at Dr. Lancer in Los Angeles and regular hair appointments at celebrity-favourite hair salon Sally Hershberger were her go-to beauty rituals.

© David M. Benett Cat looked radiant at the launch her new frangrance brand this summer

And for when she's not in L.A.? "When [Patrick] leaves for golf, I put on an SK-II face mask and Crest Whitestrips," Cat told Allure. "I look like Hannibal Lecter. There are some things men just don't need to see."

© Getty Patrick and Cat lived in LA for ten years before returning to the UK

The British star has also shared her love for Elizabeth Arden's 'Eight Hour Cream' and the brand's 'Advanced Night Repair' in the past.