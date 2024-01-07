Michelle Keegan: The Fool Me Once star's best ever red carpet looks

Michelle Keegan reentered the spotlight in January following the triumphant launch of her latest Netflix series, Fool Me Once.

In the gripping eight-part drama, Michelle, 36, plays the role of Maya Stern - a newly widowed former military captain and mum-of-one who soon finds herself at the heart of a spine-chilling conspiracy.

As the actress continues to wow on screen, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of Michelle's finest moments on the red carpet. Keep scrolling for some sartorial inspiration…

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

In the pink © Getty Images Michelle looked radiant in blush pink back in May 2022 as she stepped out to attend the British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. For the prestigious occasion, the actress looked every inch the Grecian goddess in a sweeping gown designed by Zuhair Murad. Completing her outfit, Michelle slipped on a pair of strappy heels by Sophia Webster.



Metallic magic © Getty Images The Our Girl TV star nailed red carpet glamour in 2020 at the BRIT Awards. Dressed up to the nines, Michelle wowed in a sparkly silver dress from couture bridal designer, Galia Lahav. The brunette beauty looked sensational in her shimmering dress which featured a plunging neckline, statement shoulders and a huge decorative bow around her waist. Skyscraper silver heels and an Atelier Swarovski clutch completed her look.



Red-hot © Jeff Spicer Making a strong case for monochromatic looks, Michelle seriously impressed us in early 2023 when she debuted a ruby red mini dress for a glitzy hotel launch in Dubai. Crafted by Tayfun Kaba, the star's dress stole the limelight thanks to its unique origami-style neckline. It’s giving Bond Girl - and we're totally here for it. She accessorised with matching arm-length gloves and a golden Bulgari clutch bag.





All that glitters © Getty At the National Television Awards in 2023, Michelle looked smitten as she posed alongside her husband, Mark Wright. For the special occasion, the Brassic star donned a bewitching black glittery cropped blazer which she teamed with a matching, mermaid skirt. As for accessories, Michelle added pops of silver with her choice of earrings, clutch bag and statement rings.



Colour block beauty © Getty Michelle channelled her inner fashionista at The Fashion Awards in December 2023. Opting for a two-toned dress, the former Corrie star made sure all eyes were on her at the star-studded bash as she posed for snaps in a figure-flattering cream midi dress complete with a black velvet bralette. For an added dose of glamour, the actress paired her garment with a pair of knee-high lace-up boots and a champagne-hued satin bag dripping with chains of diamantes.



Buttercup ball gown © Getty Images The actress was a vision in buttercup yellow at the British Academy Television Awards in 2018. Looking every inch the Disney princess, Michelle posed up a storm on the red carpet in her sweeping strapless gown complete with a sweetheart neckline and a cinched-in waistline. She let her dress take centre stage by styling her chestnut tresses in a playful updo.



Slinky satin © Getty Images At the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in 2016, Michelle looked nothing short of fabulous in a slinky midnight blue evening dress. Her exquisite gown featured a V-shaped neckline, a fitted waistline and a scintillating thigh-high split for some added drama. In a wonderful matchy-matchy moment, Michelle paired her box-shaped snakeskin clutch bag with some vertiginous faux snakeskin heels.

