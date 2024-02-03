Victoria Beckham puts toned abs on display in daring bodysuit for NYC night out

Victoria Beckham is never short of a daring look and on Friday she headed out for a night on the town in NYC donning the most sizzling, ab-baring ensemble.

The mother-of-four slipped into one of her own designs for the launch of her collaboration with Breitling watches.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Victoria has designed a 1,500 piece collaboration with Breitling

VB donned one of her iconic power suits in a deep shade of mahogany. Underneath, the former Spice Girl opted for a mesh bodysuit giving a glimpse of her impeccably toned abs.

Captioning a series of photos from the fun launch night, VB penned: "Such an amazing evening celebrating the new Victoria Beckham x @Breitling collection in NYC!! I’m wearing my signature #VBSS24 tailored suit (coming soon!) and B Frame Belt! Kisses @KatieHolmes @HelenaChristensen @AnnemaryAderibigbe @IsabelaGrutman xx."

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Victoria's pictured with Katie Holmes and Breitling CEO Georges Kern

As for her hair, Victoria opted to wear her chestnut-hued lengths in natural beach waves.

The fashion designer posed alongside a slew of celebrity pals including Katie Holmes and Isabela Grutman who were all beaming for their friend.

Devoted husband David Beckham couldn't get enough of his beautiful wife and commented: "Looking lovely as ever [red love heart emoji]."

This isn't the first time VB has rocked a figure-flattering tailored suit and it appears the look has rubbed off on her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham who was spotted chanelling VB when she headed out with her beau, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.

The pair stepped out at a stylish event for NYC-based jewellery brand David Yurman earlier this week. Nicola opted for a brilliant white two-piece and even flashed her toned stomach opting for only a bralet underneath her suit.

As for her hair, she wore her raven tresses down with bombshell volume added at the roots. Both Victoria and Nicola always look flawless, and earlier this month VB revealed exactly what it takes for her to maintain her ultra-toned physique.

Victoria revealed her full health and fitness regime which includes working out five days a week and a slew of healthy juices, shots, and smoothies.

VB's smoothie ingredients are so healthy

One of them she had coined "Beckham green smoothie'' which she has daily and is made from one avocado, spinach, one lemon, cucumber, apple slices, celery, and lime.

She also confessed she had Apple Cider Vinegar every morning, and a fruity post-workout smoothie made from berries, bananas and apples.