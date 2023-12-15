Victoria Beckham's big regret she's yet to tell daughter Harper - 'We're just not there yet'

Victoria Beckham has an exceptionally close bond with her 12-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham and although they spend a lot of time together and share clothes and fashion accessories - there is one secret she is not yet willing to share with her.

In an interview with Allure Magazine, VB revealed her regrets over previously getting a boob job, which she has since recorrected. Revealing whether she would share this experience with her tween daughter, the former Spice Girl confessed she has mixed feelings.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper have the closest bond

"If I'm honest, I wish I'd never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with [Harper]. But we're not there just yet."

Harper has taken after her former Spice Girl mum in so many ways, one of the main ones being her obsession with all things beauty.

"We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said: 'Oh, my goodness, your favorite store closed.' It was so funny. She was like, 'No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They're just expanding.'"

Victoria also explained how she's trying to promote a healthy body image for Harper who has previously pointed out a mole she has as well as a gap in her teeth.

'That's your lucky gap.," Victoria said she told her daughter. Adding: "And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, 'Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.'"

Whether it's beauty or fashion, it's safe to say Harper is quickly becoming a mini-fashionista in her own right and always looks so stylish when she steps out alongside her fashion mogul mother.

Harper was the ultimate cool girl at her mum's work Christmas party

The latest saw Harper channel her cool-girl chic for Victoria's work Christmas party. The youngster donned oversized jeans, a baggy navy blue jumper, and chunky trainers as she posed for a photo.

She also loves her mum's designs and is often seen in her signature maxi dress with spaghetti straps, which, in true Harper style is seldom complete without her trusty white trainers.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham stunned with daughter Harper

Last week she opted for a black version of the gown to head out to lunch in Miami with Victoria. Instead of keeping her long honey-blonde tresses down, she opted for an incredibly on-trend slicked-back ponytail, complete with a middle parting.

Victoria, David and Harper Beckham show off their dance moves

Captioning a photo of the pair of them, VB penned: "Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx I’m wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!"