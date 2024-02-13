Kelly Clarkson's waist-cinching black leather dress sparks reaction from fans

Kelly Clarkson's fashion has become more of a wow factor than ever before on her NBC talk show, ever since moving to New York City and embracing a healthier lifestyle.

The singer and TV star, 41, has embraced more bold and flashy styles on The Kelly Clarkson Show this past season, giving herself a makeover alongside the Emmy-winning show.

On her latest episode, Kelly will play host to actress Isla Fisher, plus actors Sam Song Li and Justin Chien, but it was her newest fashion choice that had her fans wowed.

For the show, Kelly was styled out in a black fully leather wrap dress with a waist-cinching strap and button detailing down the skirt that emphasized her trim new physique.

The look was paired with her new signature bangs alongside her hair in a ponytail, nude makeup, and dazzling gold hoop earrings. Many of her fans quickly inundated the post shared on Instagram with heart emojis, while others left comments like: "Can't wait," and: "Stunning picture."

The inaugural American Idol champ made quite an impression when she hit the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet in a major departure from her usual style, opting for a sultry white figure-hugging gown.

The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer wore a custom porcelain white Jason Wu Collection sculpted crepe gown that fit her like a glove, boasting a small train as well. She accessorized with sparkling Jared Atelier Diamond jewelry, a white clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Her stylist Micaela Erlanger exclusively teased the outfit to HELLO!, gushing: "I'm super excited for Kelly's Grammys look, she's going to look fire. I'm very proud of it, I can't wait for you to see it."

She added: "The overall look [is] sleek, elegant and just the right amount of sultry."

© Gilbert Flores The singer wore a custom gown from the Jason Wu Collection

Kelly's change in style has largely been attributed to her weight loss since moving to NYC, and the "Catch My Breath" hitmaker has been candid about her journey with her health in the wake of her divorce and two pregnancies.

Recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a conversation with Kevin James after he complimented her appearance, she responded: "Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic."

She maintained: "That's literally what happened," adding to it: "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

© NBC The star has embraced a variety of new styles since moving to NYC

She continued: "But I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet…'" before saying: "Then I waited two years and then I was like, 'OK,' I'll do something about it."

In a recent interview with People, she revealed that the secret to better health for her involved a lot of walking with her two kids, River and Remington. "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum."

© Getty Images "Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

