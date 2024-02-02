Kelly Clarkson highlights curves in sultry waist-cinching leather dress

Kelly Clarkson continues to dazzle fans with her wardrobe choices following her recent weight loss.

The 41-year-old won another round of praise when she showed off a sultry leather look for an appearance on her eponymous talk show on Friday.

Kelly displayed her enviable curves in a black, leather shirt dress that highlighted her tiny waist with a matching belt and boasted pleats along the skirt, which fell just below her knees.

To boost her height, she added a pair of towering platform heels that elongated her legs, and she left the top half of the outfit slightly unbuttoned to flash a hint of her décolletage.

Her newly cut bangs fell over her eyebrows and she left two pieces of hair out from her chic updo to frame her face.

As for her makeup, Kelly rocked glossy lips that enhanced her pearly white smile, a soft smokey eye look with lashings of mascara, and a glowing complexion with highlighted cheeks.

© NBC Kelly looked gorgeous in her waist-cinching leather dress

It's not the first time viewers have seen Kelly in her leather dress. She originally wore it last month when Kelsey Grammer, Charles Melton, and MJ Acosta appeared on the show.

However, the latest show appeared to be a repeat of a January episode, as Kelly shared photos of her performing with the Frasier star, despite Pink being advertised as Friday's guest.

© NBC Kelly was joined by Kelsey Grammer on her show in January

"They're callin' again. Playing back the #Frasier fun with Kelsey Grammer today on Kelly, plus Charles Melton and MJ Acosta!" she wrote alongside the photos.

Of course, her followers were quick to comment and rave about her outfit, with many leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

© NBC Kelly added height to her frame with sky-high heels

Kelly appears to be a big fan of rocking a leather ensemble. Back in October, she wore a near-identical dress but with a wider, waist-cinching belt that boasted a gold buckle, and in November, she highlighted her slimmed-down physique in a black leather jumpsuit.

Kelly is looking and feeling better than ever since she relocated to New York City with her children River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven.

© NBC Kelly is a fan of faux leather clothes

Her weight loss hasn't gone unnoticed, and she recently admitted that exploring her new city has contributed to her new look.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she told People. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Nutrition expert Danni Duncan told HELLO! that Kelly looks to have lost as much as 50 lbs over the last eight months, and attributes it to the removal of ultra-processed and high sugar high-fat foods.

© Getty Images Kelly is believed to have lost as much as 50lbs

However, Kelly hasn't lost weight for appearance's sake, but for her health. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t."

Kelly had no choice but to take her doctor's advice after she was told she was pre-diabetic. During a conversation with actor Kevin James on her talk show this week, she made the startling admission after The King of Queens star complimented her appearance.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson was pre-diabetic before she lost weight

"Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic," she confessed. "That's literally what happened. I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

Kelly went on: "But I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet… Then I waited two years and then I was like, 'OK,' I'll do something about it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.