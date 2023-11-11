Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova wows in figure-skimming slinky dress with beau Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova may not be partnered with a celebrity on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series, but that hasn't stopped her from dazzling fans with her incredibly glamorous outfits.

The professional dancer looked phenomenal in a slinky silk dress as she attended the Chain of Hope Gala in London with her boyfriend and Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington on Friday.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock The couple attended the Chain of Hope Gala at the Natural History Museum in London

Nadiya, 34, oozed elegance in the figure-hugging metallic dress which featured a double-strap design and a pleated finish. The Strictly pro wore her hair in voluminous mermaid waves, opting for a smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a matte pink lip for her makeup.

Accessorised to perfection, Nadiya completed the look with a pair of sparkling embellished heels and a matching clutch, along with a pair of delicate drop earrings and a silver pendant necklace.

Kai, 28, looked smart in a black tuxedo, finished with a poppy badge and black shoes. The couple, who began dating in January 2022, looked as loved up as ever as they posed arm in arm.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The couple began dating in January 2022

Kai is partnered with broadcast journalist Angela Rippon, 79, on this year's series of Strictly, and despite being fan favourites, the pair found themselves in the bottom two during last week's show.

Nadiya, who joined the show in 2017, is without a celebrity partner this year, taking to Instagram to reveal her disappointment after the couples were announced.

The mum-of-one wrote: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series. It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much, much more."

"I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year," she continued.

Fans and friends rushed to show their support, with one follower writing: "Why were you not paired with anyone? You are one of my absolute favourites. You will be missed!"

Dan Walker, who was partnered with Nadiya on the show in 2021 wrote: "No one puts the Yorkshire Barmaid in the corner. Keep shining partner." While Kai sweetly added: "Always shining bright."