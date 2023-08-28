Tanned Carrie Johnson looks incredible in £39 crochet top and bodycon skirt

The former Prime Minister's wife is holidaying in Greece with their three kids

Carrie Johnson is showcasing her enviable holiday wardrobe during her family trip to Greece with her three children Wilfred, three, Romy, one, and baby Frank.

Boris Johnson's wife has been soaking up the sunshine in a dreamy beachside location, sharing photos of the infinity pool and the sunset over the sea. Posing for a mirror selfie, Carrie shared a glimpse of her latest outfit, which saw her ditch muted colours for bold neon shades that showed off her golden tan.

© Instagram Boris Johnson's wife showed off her colour-clashing holiday wardrobe

The mother-of-three, who welcomed her youngest child in July 2023, slipped into a bright pink bodycon mini skirt from Arabella London. Known as the Twiggy Mini Skirt, it retails for £135 and is made with Italian stretch LYCRA that skims the hips and is chlorine resistant, making it the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe.

The brand states: "Don't be afraid to clash shades," and Carrie wasted no time taking their advice on board. She layered her skirt over a cream, green and blue crochet top from Nobody’s Child x Happy Place by Fearne Cotton which is currently on sale for £39, down from £49.

Carrie kept the rest of her outfit understated, with a chunky gold necklace and hoop earrings, sunglasses and her blonde hair styled into a low bun.

She recently wore another bright pink skirt with a black bikini top for a beach trip with her kids, crouching down to point out something to her cute daughter Romy. The little girl wore a matching Barbie pink swimsuit with a palm tree print, which was on full display as she leaned in to kiss her mother in another snap.

"Look how Wilfred and Romy have grown," one of her followers commented, while another added: "Your little people are adorable, enjoy every moment with them, they become big people in the blink of an eye." Praising her parenting skills, a third remarked: "You do make motherhood look super easy."

Carrie and former Prime Minister Boris announced they were expecting their third child just weeks after attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson was born on 5 July, and Carrie posted her first Instagram photo of the newborn alongside the caption: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

© Instagram Carrie welcomed baby Frankie in July 2023

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude. Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

© Neil Mockford The couple share three children

Boris is also a father to four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, and a daughter with Helen Macintyre.

