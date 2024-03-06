Carrie Johnson shares details of heartwarming 'early Mother's Day treat' from children Romy and Wilfred

Carrie Johnson enjoyed a sweet Mother's Day surprise on Tuesday morning when her adorable brood treated her to a special cream tea breakfast.

The touching gesture was documented by the former media rep on her Instagram Stories and showed the thoughtful details of their love-filled morning for followers. The first image showed her eldest children Romy, two, and Wilfred, three, sitting outside in cosy romper suits at a wooden table covered with a red chequered tablecloth.

Carrie was treated to a special surprise cream tea breakfast

"Enjoyed an early Mother's Day treat this morning. A delicious al fresco breakfast made by these two [red love heart emoji]," penned the mother-of-three.

Other photos shared by the 35-year-old captured the delicious-looking scones, jam, and cream they feasted on. "Ideal breakfast," she continued - and we definitely agree.

The cards prepared by the children were so thoughtful

Carrie also shared photos of the cards her eldest two children gave her including the messages inside. The first card from Wilfred read: "Dear Mummy, I love eating watermelon with you! Happy Mother's Day! Love, Wilfy."

Meanwhile, the card from Romy read: "Dear Mummy, I love "teddy bears" with you! Love, Romy."

Little Romy enjoying her scone

The afternoon tea was prepared in cardboard boxes adorned with pink and white swirls and personal name tags, and Romy and Wilfred even brought white roses to the table. Romy certainly enjoyed her scone and was pictured in a close-up shot as she bit into her morning treat.

The sibling duo were wrapped up for the cold weather in their aforementioned romper suits, Romy's a vibrant pink number adorned with polar bears. Wilfred's was a sweet navy blue piece that featured a similar polar bear design.

The pair even brought white roses to the table

They also donned wooly hats with fluffy pom poms on top. Romy's was pink and purple and featured her favourite TV character Peppa Pig, meanwhile, Wilfred's matched his outfit in a similar navy blue hue and featured bright red fire engines.

As well as Romy and Wilfred, Carrie shares her baby son, Frankie, with her husband Boris Johnson. The couple welcomed their youngest in July last year.

The family-of-five live in a beautiful £3.8 million house in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire. The grade II-listed home which is over 400 years old couldn't be more desirable and boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and multiple open fireplaces.

Not to mention the expansive almost five-acre garden that has a castle, moat, tennis court, and duck pond complete with its own family of ducks. The feathery pets were a gift from the family's neighbours just after they moved in in 2022 following their move from Number 10 Downing Street.