Carrie Johnson shows off impeccable physique in plunging bikini from family holiday

Carrie Johnson looked incredible on Wednesday when she was spotted donning a fabulous figure-flattering bikini as she posed on a paddleboard whilst on a sun-soaked holiday with her family.

The 35-year-old mother-of-three was a vision as she sported the dazzling white two-piece whilst in the middle of the sea. Her blonde tresses were swept into an elegant bun and she slipped on a pair of sunglasses to battle the beating summer rays.

Carrie looked fabulous

The snap featured in a carousel of her family holiday which also showcased photos of her children Wilfred, three, Romy, one and baby Frank, enjoying their time away.

Captioning the post, Carrie penned: "The happiest half-term hols with my monkeys," alongside a palm tree emoji.

The featured image was a glorious photo of her little girl sitting in a hammock secured onto a gigantic palm tree. Romy looked incredibly relaxed whilst donning a floral swimswuit. Her adorable curly looks took front and centre of the sweet snap as she was pictured facing away from the camera to maintain her privacy.

Romy was in her element

Another touching photo saw Romy joined by her elder brother whose ice blonde locks can never go unnoticed. The sibling duo looked closer than ever playing on the beach together.

Wilf and Romy have the sweetest bond

It's safe to say Carrie chose the most picturesque location for their family trip which is still under wraps but features incredible white sand beaches, palm-tree lined streets and the glittering pure blue sea. She also shared an adorable photo alongside her baby son chilling out on a day bed.

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on idyllic update. "Lovely, happiest days to remember when these are grown," one fan penned. A second added: "Dreamy holiday [white love heart emoji] Beautiful pics [blue love heart emoji]." Meanwhile, a third penned: "I would stay there if I were you - it’s a bit grim back home!"

Carrie Johnson shares sweet video with son Wilfred

The Johnson clan have really made the most of their trip away and on Tuesday evening headed out trick-or-treating.

In one photo from their spooky evening, Wilf and Romy were captured holding pumpkin baskets ready to collect their sweets. He was dressed up in what appeared to be a skeleton costume, whilst Romy stood next to him.

She donned a cosy coat on over a ruffled black skirt. In the background was the iconic logo for Ghost Busters which had been painted on a house.