Carrie Johnson oozes glamour in skin-tight leather trousers for night out

If one thing is for certain it's that Carrie Johnson always knows how to put together a fabulous outfit. On Thursday evening, the mother-of-three stepped out for Burns Night in the most fabulous winter-chic ensemble.

Ahead of her evening out, the 35-year-old took to social media with a stylish mirror photo from inside her fairytale £3.5 million family home. The image perfectly captured Carrie's glamorous look which was comprised of a pair of black leather trousers, a red chequered shirt and was complete with a soft brown coat adorned with a feathered collar and cuffs.

"Burns night but make it 70s," penned the former media rep, as she beamed for the camera with one hand in her pocket. Her honey-blonde tresses looked immaculate and were styled in perfect curls. Carrie also added a subtle gold pendant necklace and gold rings to complete her night-out look.

As for her makeup, Boris Johnson's wife kept it natural opting for light face makeup, a few brushes of mascara, and pink lipstick.

The mother-of-three enjoyed an Irn Bru margarita

Carrie enjoyed an "Iron bru margarita" during her Burns Night evening, which is celebrated on 25 January every year in honour of the life and poetry of the Scottish poet, Robert Burns. Traditionally, people would enjoy a Burns Supper of haggis, turnips, and potatoes.

This isn't the first time Carrie has been captured looking beautiful in recent weeks. Earlier this month she shared snapshots of herself donning a fabulous selection of jumpsuits.

The first was an all-black number from Mango and featured short sleeves, flared legs, and a silver zip from the collared top to her waist. The piece looked sensational on her and perfectly showed off her svelte physique.

The second piece Carrie tried on for followers was another jumpsuit but this time it was a fashionable blue denim number. Much like the black jumpsuit, this one was from Mango and perfectly hugged the doting mother in all the right places but contrastingly, featured long sleeves and a slightly wider leg line.

Carrie showed off her physique in a fabulous black number

As well as her fashion snaps, Carrie loves documenting her life with her family on social media. She and Boris share three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and six-month-old baby Frank, and often gives followers a glimpse inside their fairytale home in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

The mother-of-three then slipped into a denim jumpsuit which looked gorgeous on her!

The impeccable property couldn't be more idyllic and is situated in the heart of Oxfordshire. Boasting, nine bedrooms and six reception rooms, the country home also comes complete with its own moat and sprawling garden.

Brother-sister duo Wilfred and Romy certainly love spending time in the garden, largely to visit the duck pond where they currently have their own family of ducks. The feathery pets were gifted to the Johnsons by their next-door neighbour last year.