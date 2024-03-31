Carrie Johnson shares very candid insight into family ski trip with three children

Carrie Johnson has shared a candid insight into parenting her three children Wilf, Romy and baby Frank whom she shares with her husband and former Prime Minister, Boris.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the former media rep uploaded a series of video clips from her latest ski trip to La Rosiere in France, offering social media users a glimpse inside her lavish getaway.

© Instagram Romy looked so sweet in her candyfloss pink ski suit

Amongst the snippets and images, Carrie, 36, included adorable footage of her daughter Romy, two, dressed in candyfloss pink learning to navigate the slopes, a clip of Boris cradling baby "Frankie", and a sweet video of her eldest child Wilf, three, stomping through the snow whilst holding a yellow sled board.

In her caption, the doting mother-of-three shared a very realistic message, highlighting some of the challenges associated with family ski trips. Captioning her post, she wrote: "Skiing with three, three and under, is not for the faint-hearted and I did wonder if we were a bit crazy to attempt it but when I asked on here, loads of you said you’d done it and to go for it - and I'm so glad we did!"

© @carrielbjohnson/Instagram Carrie Johnson escaped to the mountains on a family holiday

She continued: "It's definitely not easy though. Just getting the kids up the mountain, pushing Frank up in the buggy, while carrying our skis and theirs, was a proper workout. One lesson was totally wasted as Wilf decided to have a full on meltdown because I'd put suncream on his face!

"Putting ski gloves on a two-year old is like pinning jelly to a wall, and changing nappies in the snow is interesting. But seeing them grow in confidence so quickly was amazing. They might not remember it but I certainly will. One of my happiest weeks."

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of son Wilfred during ultra-luxe ski trip

When the family of five aren't hot-footing it to idyllic destinations around the globe, they reside at their stunning home, Brightwell Manor, located in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris own a glorious vegetable patch

Their stunning property is more than 400 years old and boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and multiple open fireplaces. It also has the original moat wrapped around it on three sides, preserving the rich history of the former Duke of Normandy.

Elsewhere, their country bolthole also includes a tennis court, a duck pond, and a vegetable patch.

© Instagram Their home boasts beautiful handpainted walls

Inside, the home has been redecorated to Carrie and Boris' taste, with several of their children now enjoying whimsical bedrooms complete with magical handpainted woodland scenes.

Carrie and Boris, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their youngest Frank back in July 2023. To celebrate her newborn's arrival, the mother-of-three opted to update her Instagram grid with a carousel of precious snapshots showing baby 'Frankie' adjusting to his new surroundings.

"A week of Frankie [heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!).

"[I] am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten."