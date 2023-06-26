8 times Ivanka Trump was unexpected style twins with Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales and the former POTUS' daughter share a surprisingly similar set of clothes

The Princess of Wales' is recognised as one of the best dressed women in the world, enchanting royal style fans with her arsenal of tailored pieces, bespoke dresses and expert flair for formalwear.

It only makes sense, then, that the wife of Prince William has a devoted set of followers keen to recreate her unrivalled elegance through their own dressing. Could one of them be Ivanka Trump?

Donald Trump's second-born daughter Ivanka most recently looked spellbinding in a glittering Jenny Packham gown formerly worn by Princess Kate. It's not the first time the American businesswoman has twinned with the royal, having matched her style several times over the years.

From rewearing Princess Kate's most-loved British designers to matching her accessories, Ivanka's style is no doubt inspired by the future Queen's sartorial elegance - but is it just coincidence? Scroll on to discover all the times Ivanka Trump was style twins with the Princess of Wales…

Ivanka Trump in Princess Kate's Jenny Packham dress © Getty Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress, of which Ivanka rocked a turquoise version In June 2023, Ivanka styled the $6,091 'Lotus Lady' Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown from the coveted British designer with open-toe heels. The Princess of Wales famously wore Jenny Packham's 'Embellished Margot Gown' to the World premiere of 'No Time to Die' in September 2021 and hit headlines as a glittering Bond girl rocking the now-iconic golden getup.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in white suits © Getty The Princess of Wales and Ivanka Trump both wore white suits Back in 2019, Ivanka looked immaculate in a crisp white power suit to attend a United Nations meeting in New York City. And in 2022, the Princess of Wales debuted her ivory Alexander McQueen trouser suit during her royal tour of Jamaica.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in polka-dots © Getty Ivanka and Princess Kate both own the same Alessandra Rich dress The Princess of Wales has a penchant for polka dots, and in 2018, she stepped out in one of her most-recognised Alessandra Rich dresses adorned with a statement white collar and silhouette-enhancing waist belt. Clearly, polka-dots were the print of the season that year, as the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Ivanka Trump were seen wearing the same dress.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in beige © Getty Princess Kate and Ivanka Trump twinned in neutral camel coats The Princess of Wales' wardrobe is an eclectic collection of colour, but she does occasionally keep it neutral with tonal hues and earth-toned ensembles. While her style is anything but beige, Princess Kate made a case for muted dressing when she donned a Max&Co camel overcoat, a knitted midi-length dress and a brown belt by Boden in November 2022. Ivanka is also a fan of monochrome dressing, having worn a similar getup elevated with chunky gold jewellery and oversized sunglasses.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in red suits © Getty Princess Kate and Ivanka Trump match in cherry-red power suits The former POTUS' daughter turned heads in Tampa when she stepped off the plane in a scarlet suit and matching pumps back in 2018. Fast forward to 2023, Princess Kate was a vision in a cherry-red power suit from Alexander McQueen.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in jeans © Instagram Princess Kate and Ivanka Trump were style twins to get their Covid-19 vaccine Kate and Ivanka couldn't have looked more similar in high-waisted jeans and casual cream T-shirts to mark their first Covid-19 vaccination.

Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in Emilia Wickstead © Getty Mad for Emilia Wickstead: Kate and Ivanka wear the same dress The Princess of Wales wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead dress to arrive at the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor last summer. The sleeveless, fit-and-flare dress was formerly worn by Ms Trump.