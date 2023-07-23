Call The Midwife's Helen George stuns in figure-hugging off-the-shoulder dress

The Call The Midwife star looked so glamorous in her special get-up

Helen George pulled out all the stops for a special occasion on Sunday, sharing a photo to Instagram to mark the occasion.

The beautiful brunette posted an image to her Stories that showed her posing in a life-size Barbie box at the Everyman Cinema in London.

The actress wore a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress that highlighted her slim figure, and wore her long brown locks in loose flowing waves.

She tagged her friend, actor Ryan Speakman, in the shot, adding the caption: "Barbie forever". The fun outing comes after Helen and her ex-partner, Jack Ashton, confirmed their split after seven years together.

Helen stunned in a Barbie pink dress

Helen confirmed the news in a statement that she shared online. In her message, which was shared with the Mirror, Helen said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

The Birmingham-born beauty stars as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward in the show, but his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the seventh series.

© Getty Helen with her ex-partner Jack Ashton

The duo will continue to co-parent their two children, Wren, five, and Lark, one. Earlier in the year, when Helen's character Nurse Trixie was preparing to be wed on Call the Midwife, Jack had hinted that everything was fine with their relationship, even calling his now ex-partner "beautiful".

© Getty The couple split earlier this year

"I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series," he opined. "Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!" Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa.

© Getty Helen is always so glam

However, prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015 and then joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

© Shutterstock The actress shares two daughters with her ex

Speaking about the end of her marriage, Helen told Stella Magazine: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce.

"I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

© Getty Helen and Jack at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2021

It hasn't been the easiest of times for Helen recently, with the star sparking concern when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a leg cast earlier in the month.

© BBC Helen as Nurse Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife

In the picture, she was photographed using a medical leg knee walker and judging by the swathes of bandages, Helen, 39, appeared to have sustained a painful-looking leg injury.

Alluding to her leg knee walker, Helen quipped in her caption: "Speedy," followed by a black heart emoji. Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to offer encouraging messages of support, with one writing: "Oh no! Hope you heal and recover quickly!!!" while a second noted: "Oh dear! Hope you're on the mend soon!"

© Instagram Helen enjoying a precious moment with her daughter Wren

A third chimed in: "Oh no! Love the new wheels but hope it's short lived!" However, the mum-of-two appeared to be back on her feet on Sunday, and ready to enjoy Greta Gerwig's feminist interpretation of the iconic Mattel doll.