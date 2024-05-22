Heidi Klum is bikini 'ready' as she lounges in tiny two-piece during glorious getaway

Heidi Klum is still lavishing in the glorious weather of France after attending the Cannes Film Festival, and is now doing so in a string bikini.

The German supermodel, 50, took to her Instagram with a pair of clips of herself enjoying a bit of sunshine on a rooftop near the water, lounging on a beach chair and ready for some rays.

In the clip, she wore a bronze knit string bikini, with intricate patterned details sewn in. She said in one of the clips she posted: "And who's the first one with their towel down? Jet lagged? Ready to get a tan with no one in sight?"

Then she exclaimed "Moi!" and panned the camera out to show off more of her bikini, her beach body, and the quiet and relaxing surroundings, laying back on the chair to work up a tan.

She posted another clip of herself after sipping on a drink, soundtracked by Sabrina Carpenter's newest hit "Espresso," before being joined by the pool by some of her friends.

The America's Got Talent judge has turned quite a few heads over the past week, thanks to her bold red outfits, first for the Cannes red carpet, and then her cocktail dress for the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation benefit event.

However, as always, fans have been unable to interact with the star's social media posts showing off her various looks because her Instagram comments have been turned off, something she first adopted years ago and has stuck by.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Heidi shared more insight into switching off that space. "That's a shame because I can no longer interact with my fans. But I don't want to deal with the hatred that commenters get – or the hatred that I'm subjected to."

"I've had very negative articles published about me because of troll comments. Malicious comments about my body were suddenly the headline."

© Samir Hussein Heidi rocked up at Cannes in a Saiid Kobeisy couture gown with a dramatic skirt

The Germany's Next Top Model host continued: "Nobody has to keep telling me that I look great in an outfit. I look in the mirror and feel comfortable in my outfit – I don't necessarily need feedback for that."

"I also believe that people develop a dependency on social media – feedback like, 'You look great!' is not good for everyone."

© Getty Images She wore a red cocktail dress with a rose-patterned skirt and a deep neckline

Her daughter Leni Klum, who recently turned 20, is a model just like her mom. Heidi told the publication about seeing her oldest follow in her footsteps: "She wanted to start at the age of 13, and I let her at 16. At 16, kids in the USA can drive, so it was okay for me to let Leni model – if that's what she wanted."

"We discuss everything, I check her offers. I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against," she added. "I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public."

"Many people will think she's cute, others will think she's stupid. Just because she's my daughter. People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that."