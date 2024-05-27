Michael Douglas, 79, looks youthful as he arrives via helicopter to Monaco Grand Prix

Michael Douglas was spotted enjoying the luxurious activities surrounding the Monaco Grand Prix, exemplifying his penchant for blending leisure with high-society events.

The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor took a helicopter ride from his opulent yacht to indulge in a round of golf before immersing himself in the exhilarating atmosphere of the prestigious race.

Michael, dressed in a casual yet sophisticated ensemble, sported a navy blue sweater paired with light grey cargo pants that provided a relaxed, comfortable look perfect for a day of activities.

His choice of footwear—a pair of practical black shoes—completed his effortlessly stylish outfit. He accessorized with a navy baseball cap and sleek sunglasses, attempting to maintain a low-key presence.

Michael Douglas took a helicopter from his yacht to play a round of golf before returning to enjoy the excitement of the Monaco Grand Prix

Later on in the day, Michael appeared in high spirits wearing a simple casual white shirt and cargo pants, mingling with other A-list attendees such as Heidi Klum, Joe Jonas, and Emily Ratajkowski.

The excitement of the event and the company of fellow stars seemed to lift his mood, as he was seen smiling and engaging with the bustling environment of the pit lane.

Michel looked youthful as he made his way to the Grand Prix

The international outing comes after Michael revealed a touching moment in his personal life, recounting how he realized his wife of 24 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones, was "the one."

During an interview for the daytime TV show Lorraine, Michael fondly recalled that their romance was sparked by their mutual love for golf.

Michael aboard his luxury yacht

"You know, Catherine loves golf. That was actually kind of the closest we first got together," he explained. "Things were looking good, and I said, 'What do you think of golf?' She said, 'Oh, I love golf!' and I said, 'Oh, you do?' That's too good to be true."

The Hollywood power couple first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, where Michael was promoting A Perfect Murder alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

Michael Douglas attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

Catherine was there supporting her film The Mask of Zorro with Antonio Banderas. Michael famously told her soon after they met, "I want to father your children."

The couple wed at The Plaza in New York City in 2000 and welcomed son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20, soon after. Michael also shares son Cameron, 45, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker, and he has previously confessed that he missed out on much of his eldest son's childhood due to his demanding Hollywood schedule.

"Cameron suffered a lot from that time. I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work and our country, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together," he admitted.

Michael Douglas enjoys the race at Monaco

Michael reflected on how his priorities shifted with his marriage to Catherine. "And you've done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids," he added.

Catherine also expressed her enduring love for Michael on their 23rd anniversary in November.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post featuring wedding photos and special moments from their life together. In one image, the Welsh actress could be seen walking down the aisle with Michael at The Plaza, while another captured them sharing a kiss during the ceremony.

Other snaps showed them on holiday, enjoying their time together.She captioned her post: "Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you... from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient."