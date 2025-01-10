Helen George shows off incredible physique in skin-tight outfit and knee-high boots

Helen George knows how to turn heads with a dazzling look and it was no different on Thursday when she took to her Instagram account with a stunning slew of photos.

The Call the Midwife star, 40, could be mistaken for Audrey Hepburn as she paid a visit to Tiffany's and snapped herself dripping in the most dazzling diamonds you've ever seen.

© Instagram Helen looked stunning wearing an all-black ensemble

Captioning the post, Helen penned: "Dreamy dress up @tiffanyandco." As for her outfit, Helen slipped on a pair of figure-hugging leggings and a waist-cinching black vest. The actress' look was complete with a pair of fabulous black knee high boots.

The first two photos showed Helen adding the bedazzling statement necklace comprised of leaves from dazzling diamonds. Whilst the third saw the star swapped the statement piece for a chunky glittering ring.

© Instagram The Call the Midwife star donned a bedazzling diamond necklace

As for her and makeup, the King and I star's glam was picture-perfect and was comprised of honey-hued bronzer, pink lipstick, immaculate black eyeliner and fluttery false lashes.

Helen wore her warm sleek locks immaculately blowdried and positioned to one side.

© Instagram Helen also tried on a glittering ring

Friends and fans of the star went wild for the gorgeous photos. "You look gorgeous Helen.i love the colour of your hair you never seem to age, enjoy the rest of your day." One replied.

A second added: "A picture of beauty," alongside a red love heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Glowing girl!"

The beautiful photos came after Helen rang the new year in style surrounded by her nearest and dearest. The TV star once again looked phenomenal, this time slipping into a stunning burgundy red mini dress adorned with glittering diamantes.

"Starting 2025 surrounded by love, pavlova and the After Eight challenge," she captioned a series of images.

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

When Helen isn't posing up a storm on social media, she is a doting mum to her daughters, Wren and Lark, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Jack Ashton relationship. The pair decided to part ways last year.

In a message, which was shared with the Mirror, Helen said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

It's believed that Helen is currently single, but the star has reportedly signed up for Raya, an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities.