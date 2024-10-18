Helen George wows in Skims bodysuit and waist-cinching leather skirt

Call The Midwife star, Helen George, kept things simple with an all black outfit at the press night for new London theatre show, The Duchess of Malfi.

The mum-of-two stepped out on the town in what appeared to be a figure-hugging black Skims bodysuit that she paired with a classic, A-line leather maxi skirt.

© Getty Helen George looked amazing at the press night for new London theatre show, The Duchess of Malfi

To accessorise the outfit, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant carried a studded leather Valentino Garavani clutch bag, opting for a gold pendant necklace and a classic pair of black Jimmy Choo court heels.

The TV personality, whose Call the Midwife character Trixie is known for her short blonde bob, recently debuted honey blonde highlights, adding dimension to her near waist-length hair.

Helen, who’s known to be a huge theatre fan, had her own on stage moment earlier this year when she took on the role of Anna in The King and I at London’s West End, to the delight of her fans.

© Getty The Call The Midwife favourite rocked a Skims bodysuit and leather skirt

Helen George's fashion moments

The 40-year-old has taken a lead from Trixie’s book recently with a roster of dazzling evening outfit inspiration, most recently at the National Television Awards, where she opted for a Rebecca Valance little black dress with diamond detailing and a deep plunge neckline.

The celeb-loved Australian brand, worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, and Rita Ora, is known for its ultra-feminine designs with splashes of crystal embellishments.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock The brunette beauty looked chic in her all-black ensemble

Back in the summer, she gave us a lesson in pastel dressing when she wore a baby pink swing dress to attend the annual summer party for independent film production company, Ascendant Fox.

Helen's Call The Midwife return

The actress, who has been part of the Call The Midwife cast since the first series launched back in 2012, has become a firm fan favourite thanks to her cheeky demeanour and glamorous aesthetic.

© Getty Helen debuted darker locks at the National Television Awards last month

However, fans of the show were left terrified that she might not return to the series after a split from her on-screen husband, Matthew, at the end of the last series.

But fear not. Now in the throes of filming for the fourteenth series, after their annual Summer break, Helen has confirmed that she will be making a stellar return.

WATCH: Helen discusses 'hard-hitting' Call The Midwife scenes

"Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade,” explains Heidi Thomas (Writer & Executive Producer). “We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House".

Let the countdown to the Christmas special commence.